Following the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 on its way to Kiev from Tehran (the plane was reportedly shot down with an anti-aircraft missile), it was only a matter of time before Donald Trump was blamed for it:
Who is the first idiot to blame Trump for Iran's shooting down of a commercial plane?
Because we know it's happening… Right?
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 9, 2020
Oh, we know it’s happening. We’re not sure if NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla is technically the first idiot, but she’s definitely on that train:
"All is well" already coming back to haunt….. https://t.co/G73vqhwiwe
— Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 9, 2020
Gee, Heidi. What’s your point?
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 9, 2020
Interesting take…. Could you elaborate please?
— Jordan Haverly (@jhaverly) January 9, 2020
It begins… https://t.co/z8eiD4hnMv
— ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) January 9, 2020
C’mon, Heidi.
Are you saying this is Trump's fault Heidi?
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 9, 2020
So you're saying Trump is the problem here?
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020
That’s sure what it sounds like she’s saying.
.. how? The President didn't have anything to do with this.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 9, 2020
Aw yes, the old “look what you made me do” From the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.
— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 9, 2020
Um, this is bad for Iran, not for the US.
Do not see what you are actually revealing about your personal bias by tweeting this? https://t.co/rV69jsacjV
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 9, 2020
You’re psychotic. https://t.co/jgJxopZSaD
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 9, 2020
But not apologetic:
176 people died that night and now we know it's, at a minimum, related to the crossfire.
Nowhere do I "blame Trump" so back off.
We, continue, to not know the full ramifications. Period.
— Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 9, 2020
Oh, please.
"crossfire"#journalisming https://t.co/zhcsetqRID
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 9, 2020
You directly dunked on his quote. Just own it. https://t.co/tpK65RIv6g
— neontaster (@neontaster) January 9, 2020
It should be obvious to anyone what she was doing.
This is why the bluecheckmarks want the new twitter rules https://t.co/DI1fSWOONf
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020
They don’t want to be held accountable for what they say.
Wow..
*this* is NBC https://t.co/wuwgnsOqNx
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 9, 2020
Stay tuned for other network “news” correspondents to jump on this train right along with Heidi.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.