GRRL BYE! Jemele Hill's Attempt to Help Abdul El-Sayed With Black Voters Is SOOO Much Fail (Vid)

In Detroit last night, MoveOn treated residents to the progressive equivalent of a wellness check: Jemele Hill, still operating on the assumption that every conversation requires a racial loyalty test, sat down with Abdul El-Sayed to ask how a dedicated “Black policy agenda” supposedly guides his work as a doctor.

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No, really.

Forget that anyone with a brain in their heads can see this is a desperate act to help a progressive nutball struggling with black voters to somehow con them into voting for him ... but the guy is not a medical doctor.

C'mon.

The man who has spent years calling himself a physician while never actually practicing medicine answered in the only way that earns points in these rooms — by leaning hard into black maternal mortality stats and the usual portfolio of targeted programs — because apparently the first rule of modern public health is that outcomes are less about behavior, family structure, or basic competence than about whether the right identity box got checked.

It’s the kind of exchange that makes you wonder whether anyone involved has ever considered that patients might prefer a competent clinician over a seminar on equity.

Watch:

Tonight in Detroit, Jemele Hill asked Abdul El-Sayed a question from the community: "How does a Black policy agenda inform your work in the community as a doctor?" https://t.co/vN5UPS3I07 — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 19, 2026

As you likely already guessed, this did not go over well with ANYONE.

@MoveOn He’s not a doctor 🤣🤣🤣 @jemelehill knows better — Brittnee (@BrittneeMae1992) October 20, 2026

@MoveOn Is this the same non-profit that you funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars from bankrupt Detroit to the mayors mistress? Resigning 16 months later just before the scandal broke was probably just a coincidence. — Empowered Woman (@nice1959) October 20, 2026

*cough cough*

@MoveOn He can’t help but lie. https://t.co/9f8QGflwmB — JenninTX (@jennvinestx) October 20, 2026

To be fair (because we are ALWAYS fair), neither can she.

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