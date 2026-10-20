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GRRL BYE! Jemele Hill's Attempt to Help Abdul El-Sayed With Black Voters Is SOOO Much Fail (Vid)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 20, 2026 9:35 AM
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GRRL BYE! Jemele Hill's Attempt to Help Abdul El-Sayed With Black Voters Is SOOO Much Fail (Vid)
Meme

In Detroit last night, MoveOn treated residents to the progressive equivalent of a wellness check: Jemele Hill, still operating on the assumption that every conversation requires a racial loyalty test, sat down with Abdul El-Sayed to ask how a dedicated “Black policy agenda” supposedly guides his work as a doctor. 

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No, really.

Forget that anyone with a brain in their heads can see this is a desperate act to help a progressive nutball struggling with black voters to somehow con them into voting for him ... but the guy is not a medical doctor.

C'mon.

The man who has spent years calling himself a physician while never actually practicing medicine answered in the only way that earns points in these rooms — by leaning hard into black maternal mortality stats and the usual portfolio of targeted programs — because apparently the first rule of modern public health is that outcomes are less about behavior, family structure, or basic competence than about whether the right identity box got checked. 

It’s the kind of exchange that makes you wonder whether anyone involved has ever considered that patients might prefer a competent clinician over a seminar on equity.

Watch:

As you likely already guessed, this did not go over well with ANYONE.

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*cough cough*

To be fair (because we are ALWAYS fair), neither can she.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | HEALTHCARE

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