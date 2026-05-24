What Graham Platner Did When PRESSED About His Vile Comments Regarding Army Combat Vet Says SO Much (Vid)

Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee challenging Susan Collins in Maine, was approached by Fox News outside a market near his home, where they asked him about a 2019 Reddit comment in which he mocked Pfc. Ted Daniels, a Purple Heart recipient who was shot four times by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

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Daniels had deliberately drawn enemy fire to shield his squad during the 2012 firefight — the kind of selfless bravery that defines American heroism.

Rather than express a shred of regret, Platner stonewalled, claiming any accusation that he disrespects veterans is 'slanderous and offensive.' He pivoted to his own four infantry tours in the Marines and friends who earned Purple Hearts before climbing into his truck and speeding off without answering whether he owed Daniels or offended voters an apology.

🚨INSANE: Graham Platner still refuses to take accountability for calling an Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient a “dumb motherf*cker” who “didn't deserve to live.” pic.twitter.com/TxF1EV9vGJ — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 24, 2026

And oh yeah, he ran like a girl.

Platner did, that is.

This poor woman's face will be everywhere. Heh.

Democrats like Elizabeth Warren have claimed Platner is the man to cure all their party's problems. Yeah, we made the sae face.

This guy is an ass. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) May 24, 2026

Hey now, that's an insult to asses everywhere.

How can anyone consider this turd for public office? — Mad Max (@MaxTwelvetrees) May 24, 2026

It is the Democrats we're talking about here ... just sayin'.

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