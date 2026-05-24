James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT...
Oh, THE HORROR! Looks Like This Lil Fella's Upset With Trump's WH Comms...
VIP
Post Takes Trump/Iran Deal Rumors Apart 1 by 1 Sharing What's REALLY Happening...
It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE...
Sit TF DOWN! Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on...
Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL...
Report: Man Who Believed He Was Jesus Sent to Meet Him After He...
Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a...
VIP
Cenk Uygur’s Muslim Pity Party: When ‘Oppressed’ Muslims Run Half the World
Hakeem Jeffries Disavows Antisemitic Dem Candidate in Texas, But What About Graham Platner...
From Elon’s Baby Mama to Hasan Piker's New Bestie: Ashley St. Clair’s Wildly...
SpaceX Employees Asked Not to Chant Nationalist Dogwhistles on Livestream
VIP
Sheriff Says She’ll Arrest Fake Made-Up Wannabe Law Enforcement: ‘You Don’t Want This...
Brilliant LA Hack: Spray 'Vote Pratt' Over Graffiti and Potholes — Watch Karen...

What Graham Platner Did When PRESSED About His Vile Comments Regarding Army Combat Vet Says SO Much (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on May 24, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee challenging Susan Collins in Maine, was approached by Fox News outside a market near his home, where they asked him about a 2019 Reddit comment in which he mocked Pfc. Ted Daniels, a Purple Heart recipient who was shot four times by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Daniels had deliberately drawn enemy fire to shield his squad during the 2012 firefight — the kind of selfless bravery that defines American heroism.

Rather than express a shred of regret, Platner stonewalled, claiming any accusation that he disrespects veterans is 'slanderous and offensive.' He pivoted to his own four infantry tours in the Marines and friends who earned Purple Hearts before climbing into his truck and speeding off without answering whether he owed Daniels or offended voters an apology.

And oh yeah, he ran like a girl.

Platner did, that is.

This poor woman's face will be everywhere. Heh.

Democrats like Elizabeth Warren have claimed Platner is the man to cure all their party's problems. Yeah, we made the sae face.

Hey now, that's an insult to asses everywhere. 

Recommended

James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

It is the Democrats we're talking about here ... just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW

Oh, THE HORROR! Looks Like This Lil Fella's Upset With Trump's WH Comms Director Using Dirty Words (LOL)

Post Takes Trump/Iran Deal Rumors Apart 1 by 1 Sharing What's REALLY Happening and Haters Can't DEEEAL

It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE PINK to the Cleaners

'NOT Happening': Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on Trump/Iran Deal (WATCH)

Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (WATCH)

============================================================

Tags:

MILITARY SENATE VETERANS GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW
Sam J.
Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (WATCH)
Sam J.
It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE PINK to the Cleaners
Sam J.
Oh, THE HORROR! Looks Like This Lil Fella's Upset With Trump's WH Comms Director Using Dirty Words (LOL)
Sam J.
Sit TF DOWN! Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on Trump/Iran Deal (WATCH)
Sam J.
Post Takes Trump/Iran Deal Rumors Apart 1 by 1 Sharing What's REALLY Happening and Haters Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW Sam J.
Advertisement