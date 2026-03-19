Cry Harder, Lefties: Free Beacon Dares Dig Up Mamdani Wife's RACIST Posts From When She Was 'Just 15'

The same people who tried to canel Kyle Kashuv (you guys remember him, yes?) and Nick Sandmann are now angry at The Free Beacon for 'going after' Mamdan's wife for posts she wrote when she was 'just 15 years old.'

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THAT'S NOT FAIR!

Right, guys?

Guess it's only fair to go after conservatives when they were kids, right?

The Free Beacon is now going after Mamdani’s wife for posts when she was 15.



This is what happens when you feed this beast. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 19, 2026

Interestingly enough, we weren't able to find posts like this from Grim about Kashuv or Sandmann. Almost as if our pals on the Left only care about people getting canceled when they agree with them politically.

Shocker, we know.

Hey man, we didn't come up with the rules for canceling people over their past posts ... the Left did. And now, they get to watch as the commie mayor's wife gets to live by them.

That's crazy, man.

Right.

FYI, seems her old account has now magically disappeared:

NEW — Rama Duwaji old X account has been deactivated pic.twitter.com/GtC9U0tQFG — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 19, 2026

But as Twitchy readers know, posts (especially on X) are FOREVER.

Forever and ever and ever.

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