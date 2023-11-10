Excuse Me But I'M IN VIRGINIA and Ronna McDaniel is Full of Crap - I SAID WHAT I SAID

Grrr.

SO MUCH GRRR. ALL THE GRR. I'm not sure how they actually allocate growling but reading this nonsense from Ronna McDaniel claiming Virginia told her we didn't need the RNC to help financially FOR ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTIONS EVER is just ... pardon my french ... horse sh*t. Note, I'm not supposed to use that word with even an asterisk but I'm so ticked off I can't help it. I will apologize to the bigs later.

Promise.

I just can't EVEN with this. Maybe hearing that we lost our majorities by only a few thousand votes has he pretending that we for whatever reason told her we didn't need their support, or MAYBE it's the reality of how crappy she really is at her job but whatever she's doing here is a lie. Youngkin didn't tell the RNC we didn't need their help.

There were stories here EVERYWHERE about the chairman reaching out and the RNC saying NOPE, not our problem. Does she think we can't Google this stuff or something?

.@LarryOConnor: "The RNC had no involvement in these elections in Virginia, per Governor Youngkin's request?!"



Ronna McDaniel: "Well, we were told...they didn't need us, that they had all they money and they were good, so that was a conversation..."



"What's that all about?!" pic.twitter.com/4YrEpCLuJF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2023

... so that was a conversation?

WHAT?!

From The National Review:

The Republican National Committee does not plan to make any direct cash transfers to Virginia Republicans this fall ahead of the party’s state legislative elections in November, National Review has confirmed. Virginia Republican Party chairman Rich Anderson met in person with senior RNC staffers in D.C. on Monday to request that the party pour money into the state to help Governor Glenn Youngkin maintain the party’s narrow grip on the House of Delegates and flip the state Senate, a source familiar with the matter told NR. But senior staffers at the RNC denied Anderson’s request. The RNC staffers reminded Anderson of a separate meeting earlier this summer, when Dave Rexrode — who heads Youngkin’s political action committee, Spirit of Virginia — reportedly told senior RNC officials that, at that point, the national party did not need to spend money in Virginia. That summer meeting — on top of the national party’s need to prioritize fundraising for federal races and an expensive presidential election cycle in 2024 — affected how the RNC budgeted for the rest of the year, the source said.

Note, that this alleged 'conversation' took place before Democrats started dumping millions of dollars into Virginia. So Ronna isn't telling the whole story.

I know you're shocked.

It's shocking that she would tell half-truths and pretend it's not her fault Virginia only lost by a small margin and if we'd had their support, especially when it comes to messaging on abortion, ESPECIALLY WHEN WE WENT BACK AND ASKED FOR HELP.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

And grrr, just for good measure.