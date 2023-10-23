Columbia Professor Goes OFF on Universities for Being Silent Over Pro-Terrorist Groups on...
NY Times Posts Update About 'Early Coverage' of Gaza Hospital Explosion (Here's What...
Bari Weiss Telling Anti-Semitic Thugs Who Vandalized Her Office to Come Get Some...
Chaya Raichik SLAMS CA Democrat for Openly Denying the Holocaust and Laughing About...
Hamas Supporters (Including MN City Council Candidate) Block Road, Attack Elderly Jewish D...
What Is Biden Trying to Say Here?
Detroit Police on Samantha Woll Murder: 'Nothing To See Here, Folks. Move Along.'
Alyssa Milano and Other Self-Important Celebs Ask Biden for a Ceasefire
A 'Rare' Moment of Fun? Twitter Shares Its Favorite Ribeye Recipes And There...
Nooo. Really? Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Has Electrical Issues
50 Cent Has '21 Questions' and One Is 'Where is Joe BIden and...
'It's an Immoral Position.' Abigail Shrier Explains the FATAL Flaw in the Left's...
Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate...
Dude, This Ain't It: NY Mag's Eric Levitz Discusses the Semantics of Decapitation

'Stop Funding the Enemy'! Jeremy Boering PROVES Nobody Funds State-Sponsored Terrorism MORE than Biden

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on October 23, 2023
Twitter

Jeremy Boreing's tweet on WHO is actually the largest funder of state-sponsored terrorism won't surprise anyone on the Right - we've been watching Democrats fund the bad guys for many years now.

Advertisement

Especially Joe Biden.

It's not necessarily America.

It's Biden.

Or whoever is pulling his strings.

Yikes.

And yet ... all too accurate.

Not to mention the billions of weapons and vehicles Biden left behind for the Taliban when he hastily pulled us out of Afghanistan and caused the deaths of 13 military members.

Right, as if the mainstream media would have any interest in exposing Biden for who and what he really is.

Is that who's pulling his strings?

*cough cough*

Recommended

Hamas Supporters (Including MN City Council Candidate) Block Road, Attack Elderly Jewish Driver (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Stop funding the enemy!

Right?

Heck, we're not the leader of the free world and even WE know that.

***

Related:

Columbia Professor Goes OFF on Universities for Being Silent Over Pro-Terrorist Groups on Campus (Watch)

Bari Weiss Telling Anti-Semitic Thugs Who Vandalized Her Office to Come Get Some Will Make You Fist-Pump

Chaya Raichik SLAMS CA Democrat for Openly Denying the Holocaust and Laughing About It (Screenshot)

Hamas Supporters (Including MN City Council Candidate) Block Road, Attack Elderly Jewish Driver (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN GAZA HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hamas Supporters (Including MN City Council Candidate) Block Road, Attack Elderly Jewish Driver (watch)
Sam J.
Columbia Professor Goes OFF on Universities for Being Silent Over Pro-Terrorist Groups on Campus (Watch)
Sam J.
Bari Weiss Telling Anti-Semitic Thugs Who Vandalized Her Office to Come Get Some Will Make You Fist-Pump
Sam J.
Chaya Raichik SLAMS CA Democrat for Openly Denying the Holocaust and Laughing About It (Screenshot)
Sam J.
NY Times Posts Update About 'Early Coverage' of Gaza Hospital Explosion (Here's What It SHOULD Say)
Doug P.
Detroit Police on Samantha Woll Murder: 'Nothing To See Here, Folks. Move Along.'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hamas Supporters (Including MN City Council Candidate) Block Road, Attack Elderly Jewish Driver (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement