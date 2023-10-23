'Stop Funding the Enemy'! Jeremy Boering PROVES Nobody Funds State-Sponsored Terrorism MORE than Biden

Jeremy Boreing's tweet on WHO is actually the largest funder of state-sponsored terrorism won't surprise anyone on the Right - we've been watching Democrats fund the bad guys for many years now.

Especially Joe Biden.

Joe Biden sending $100M in aid to Hamas, unfreezing $6B of Iranian assets, and, as VP, participating in sending pallets full of cash to Iran is quickly making America the largest state sponsor of terrorism.



Stop. Funding. The. Enemy. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) October 23, 2023

It's not necessarily America.

It's Biden.

Or whoever is pulling his strings.

Forget Iran, Joe Biden is the world's leading funder of terrorism. https://t.co/btjHoOfRUu — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 23, 2023

Yikes.

And yet ... all too accurate.

The enemy is Biden. He is funding his allies. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 23, 2023

Not to mention the billions of weapons and vehicles Biden left behind for the Taliban when he hastily pulled us out of Afghanistan and caused the deaths of 13 military members.

This needs to be said more in mass media. People need to be aware of what’s happening. — Florida Freedom 🇺🇸 (@stephennagy) October 23, 2023

Right, as if the mainstream media would have any interest in exposing Biden for who and what he really is.

All roads lead to Barry. — Gregg Whitelock (@yodalock63) October 23, 2023

Is that who's pulling his strings?

*cough cough*

It's a controlled demolition. This isn't ineptitude. — GammaTaker (@GammaTaker) October 23, 2023

Stop funding the enemy!

Right?

Heck, we're not the leader of the free world and even WE know that.

***

