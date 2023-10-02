Twitter/X greets California carpetbagger Laphonza Butler's note of acceptance as only it c...
Gosh, what CHANGED?! Kathy Hochul '23 vs. Kathy Hochul '21 on illegal immigrants is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on October 02, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

Well well well, seems Governor Kathy Hochul is suddenly concerned about the number of people illegally crossing our southern border. She seems to believe it is 'too open' and that we should limit the number of illegals coming across.

Ya' don't say?

If only we'd have been saying this for you know, DECADES now.

Watch:

Oh, NOW we need a limit.

Fascinating.

Isn't that CONVENIENT?

Where was this when the states, cities, and towns along the southern border were calling UNCLE years ago? What do you guys wanna bet Hochul was calling them racists and xenophobes?

Ahem, watch THIS:

So much for 'give us your tired, your poor', eh Kathy?

F her.

Seems fair.

Seriously.

NYC is a Sanctuary City, after all. *shrug*

What exactly does she expect?

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

