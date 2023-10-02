Gosh, what CHANGED?! Kathy Hochul '23 vs. Kathy Hochul '21 on illegal immigrants is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch)

Well well well, seems Governor Kathy Hochul is suddenly concerned about the number of people illegally crossing our southern border. She seems to believe it is 'too open' and that we should limit the number of illegals coming across.

Advertisement

Ya' don't say?

If only we'd have been saying this for you know, DECADES now.

Watch:

NY GOV. HOCHUL: "We want them to have a limit on who can come across the border. It is too open right now. [...] It's in our DNA to welcome immigrants but there has to be some limits in place..." pic.twitter.com/P9BCxw3IQ5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2023

Oh, NOW we need a limit.

Fascinating.

Isn't that CONVENIENT?

Where was this when the states, cities, and towns along the southern border were calling UNCLE years ago? What do you guys wanna bet Hochul was calling them racists and xenophobes?

Ahem, watch THIS:

So much for 'give us your tired, your poor', eh Kathy?

It’s almost as if we already have immigration laws in place that would limit the number of people allowed to immigrate into the United States. — Ultra Fat Daddy Dale (@Fatfartrunning) October 1, 2023

F her. Seriously. — Puddintane (@imwren) October 2, 2023

F her.

Seems fair.

Seriously.

Send a million more — Stevie Stacks 🇺🇸🇮🇱🐋 (@StevieStacks84) October 1, 2023

NYC is a Sanctuary City, after all. *shrug*

What exactly does she expect?

***

Related:

'Absolutely REKT': USA Today accidentally admits Libs of TikTok OWNS THEM publishing THIS quote and LOL

HAA! AOC breaking out some BIG WORDS to prove she knows what she's talking about goes SO wrong (watch)

Oilfield Rando MOCKS NBC sob stories about ADULTS having to pay student loans back in HILARIOUS thread

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.