Let's get ready to RUMBLLLLE! The 2024 Twitchy GOP Straw Poll is live so go vote ya' maniacs

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on June 29, 2023
Townhall Media

Duck Season? Rabbit Season? Heck no to both ... 

It's PRIMARY Season! And while it kinda sorta feels like we never really quite get out of Primary Season these days, with multiple Republican candidates announcing at this point it's starting to feel pretty official. So that means it's time for the Townhall Media Straw Poll for the GOP nominee ... and we want YOU, dearest, most brilliant reader, to vote in it.

Here are the deets:

  • Each month until Thunderdome aka the Primary is decided, we will be asking you to cast your vote. 
    We get it, people are always asking for you to vote on polls on Twitter but this one is different because our loyal readers are very active within the conservative base, and how YOU vote will tell us a lot about who will likely win the party nominee in the most consequential election of our lifetime.

    DA DA DAAAAAA! It sounds dramatic, but it's true.

  • One vote per person per 30 days until the nomination is decided.
    C'mon man, we're not Democrats, you only get to vote once around here.

  • As soon as you vote the results will be emailed to you.
    Technology, right? Gotta love it!

  • At the end of each month, we’ll update all voters with a post on Twitchy (Townhall, RedState, PJ Media, Hot Air, Bearing Arms) of the official tally as we all get closer to the eventual nominee.
    Hey, if we're going to ask you to vote every month we should at least make sure we keep you up to date on how the poll is going. And if you're anything like us (and since you're reading this you likely are), you want to see who's winning every month. Conservatives are competitive people, we get it.

  • Finally ... LET THE BEST CANDIDATE WIN.
    Now now now, we know, each of you has your own favorite, your choice, and this poll will give us a really good idea of how Republicans/Conservatives are leaning. And considering how strong our bench already is? This is gonna be great.

Not so great for the Democrats though.

Sounds awesome, right? That's because it IS. So get over here and cast your vote ...

