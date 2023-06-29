David Spade and Dana Carvey team up and hilariously SAVAGE Fauci and his COVID narrative (watch)

'Women are being ejected ...' Lesbian takes authoritarian trans activists APART in brutal...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:26 AM on June 29, 2023
Twitter/Sam J.

It's about time we see more comedians standing up to the government and ridiculous narratives coming out via progressive politics and the Democrats pushing them. Maybe they're finally figuring out their actual fans won't cancel them if they are honest and that the mouthy, screeching, harpy scolds who they've allowed to quiet and even silence them don't watch them anyway.

Or maybe they just got as sick of all of this crap as the rest of us.

Could be a little bit of both.

Seeing David Spade and Dana Carvey nuking the COVID narrative and especially Fauci ... this just rocks so much.

Not to mention they're both comedy legends.

Watch this:

Sadly, we can believe he said it even though we know they're making fun of him.

Two shots, you should be good.

Oops, no, you need a booster.

Oops, no, you need another booster.

Oops, no, make that a booster every six months.

Oops, don't wear a mask.

Oops, you should wear a mask.

And who could forget when he claimed HE WAS THE SCIENCE?

What a toad. Sorry, gnome.

Gawd, we hope so.

Yeah, that's not comedy.

That's scolding from someone who thinks people will accept it if it's 'comedic.'

But that's not comedy.

Something we so desperately need more of these days.

Two comedians who refuse to be canceled by a world all too happy to scold anyone daring to laugh at how ri-damn-diculous everything has become.

Freakin' love it.

***

