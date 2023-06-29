David Spade and Dana Carvey team up and hilariously SAVAGE Fauci and his COVID narrative (watch)

It's about time we see more comedians standing up to the government and ridiculous narratives coming out via progressive politics and the Democrats pushing them. Maybe they're finally figuring out their actual fans won't cancel them if they are honest and that the mouthy, screeching, harpy scolds who they've allowed to quiet and even silence them don't watch them anyway.

Or maybe they just got as sick of all of this crap as the rest of us.

Could be a little bit of both.

Seeing David Spade and Dana Carvey nuking the COVID narrative and especially Fauci ... this just rocks so much.

Not to mention they're both comedy legends.

Watch this:

I can’t believe Fauci said this… pic.twitter.com/HUzZFEdMRU — Dana Carvey (@danacarvey) June 28, 2023

Sadly, we can believe he said it even though we know they're making fun of him.

Two shots, you should be good.

Oops, no, you need a booster.

Oops, no, you need another booster.

Oops, no, make that a booster every six months.

Oops, don't wear a mask.

Oops, you should wear a mask.

And who could forget when he claimed HE WAS THE SCIENCE?

What a toad. Sorry, gnome.

But if you got Covid after 3-4 shots you also got over Covid in a couple days instead of an inch close to being on a respirator. — He’s not a victim. 🙏🏼🇺🇦 (@needabunker) June 28, 2023

We so needed comedians the last 3 years. Honestly as a group they failed us.



Even still, Biden is a daily gutbusting humor generator, and the comedians are like “oh, we can’t” — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 29, 2023

Dana. You nailed it. could you make this a regular thing for us? :-) — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) June 29, 2023

Comedy is back — Spence Rogers (@SpenceRogers) June 29, 2023

Gawd, we hope so.

Colbert the clown.



Never question authority. pic.twitter.com/vABmaG0GKM — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) June 28, 2023

Yeah, that's not comedy.

That's scolding from someone who thinks people will accept it if it's 'comedic.'

But that's not comedy.

Refreshingly relevant, honest and funny 🤣 — Itmatters2me2 🇺🇸🪷🌵🐘 (@itmatters2me3) June 28, 2023

Something we so desperately need more of these days.

Two absolute legends — bitfloorsghost (@bitfloorsghost) June 28, 2023

Two comedians who refuse to be canceled by a world all too happy to scold anyone daring to laugh at how ri-damn-diculous everything has become.

Freakin' love it.

