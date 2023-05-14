Any Democrat who claims anything about women these days is not to be taken seriously considering they absolutely refuse to define what a woman is. They’d rather play word games to appease a bunch of men who want to dress up like women than acknowledge a major demographic they’ve been pretending to care about for decades.

So seeing Amy Klobuchar babbling about women having control of their own bodies?

Harpy PLEASE.

C’mon, Amy, none of you can even define what a woman is anymore.

How about having control over their own sports? Spaces? Experiences? Changing rooms? Locker rooms?

Give us a break.

