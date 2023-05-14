Any Democrat who claims anything about women these days is not to be taken seriously considering they absolutely refuse to define what a woman is. They’d rather play word games to appease a bunch of men who want to dress up like women than acknowledge a major demographic they’ve been pretending to care about for decades.

So seeing Amy Klobuchar babbling about women having control of their own bodies?

Harpy PLEASE.

Women should have control over their own bodies. Period. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 13, 2023

C’mon, Amy, none of you can even define what a woman is anymore.

How about having control over their own sports? Spaces? Experiences? Changing rooms? Locker rooms?

Give us a break.

It should also be legal for pregnant women to smoke meth and shoot heroin while pregnant, too. Their body, their choice. Right? — Ashley Muñoz (@RedLady2024) May 14, 2023

You don't believe that. You supported Biden's vax mandate. Sit down and STFU you heinous beast — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) May 14, 2023

So should men. So should medical personnel. So should state/federal employees. However, when it comes to being pregnant, it's no longer just a single individual. There's a baby in there. — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) May 14, 2023

Women shouldn’t have to share private spaces with biological men — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) May 13, 2023

Should this woman have control over her own body? pic.twitter.com/GcYzz4qqV7 — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) May 14, 2023

Yup.

When they’re pregnant that body is a shared resource. Blame Mother Nature for setting things up that way. It doesn’t mean they get to murder their child. — BOBlematic 🇮🇸 (@BOBIematic) May 14, 2023

Women should have self-control over their own bodies. — 2B7C89526 ⚡️🏴‍☠️ (@2B7C89526) May 14, 2023

Define woman. — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD – she/they 🇺🇦 (@TTEcclesBrown) May 14, 2023

Countless women did not have control over their bodies when they were given the choice between losing their jobs or taking the experimental Covid mRNA vaccines. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) May 13, 2023

But that’s (D)ifferent.

***

***

