Seth Dillon was good enough to tag David French with a thread that was written about the conservative-ist conservative around not long ago but we believe before he joined the New York Times. Seems the original writer, James R. Lawrence III was somewhat confused about French’s ‘shrug-your-shoulders’ reaction to Big Tech censoring conservatives on social media.

Yeah, we’d be curious to see David’s response as well.

And we love that he actually tagged French … we’d be surprised if French responds though.

The thread is pretty painful.

A lot of French’s current views are in ‘tension’ with his past views.

You know, when he was actually a conservative and not just a self-hating conservative that progressives love to pretend is a real conservative.

We remember this.

It was almost as if French was defending what the government did.

There’s a reason The New York Times picked him up.

Just sayin’.

Trending

We’re shocked.

This was before he found playing the part of the apologetic, self-loathing conservative was far more popular … and even lucrative.

Yes, it’s super entitled to not expect your own government to censor TF out of you.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pandering to the very people who hate everything he used to stand for.

Of course not.

He was playing a different part then.

Yeah, this was good stuff.

Was being the key word here.

It would only be strange if you didn’t understand these new takes are about acceptance from the very people he used to fight.

Or maybe French was full of it back then … maybe now.

Either way, this is not the David French of the past.

Clearly.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger TATTLING on Elon Musk for ‘not being on the side of Ukraine’ BACKFIRES hilariously

HA! Dean Cain DROPS DOCTOR Jill Biden as only HE can for her #FlyEaglesFly tweet and LOL

Receipt-filled thread shows how YOUR tax dollars were used to blacklist (defund) conservative media

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Big TechcensorshipDavid FrenchJames LawrenceSeth Dillon