All Rob Reiner tweets is fear-p0rn. Sorry, not sorry. Seriously, if you waste any time reading through his timeline you’ll see nobody cries, whines, complains, or screeches more about MUH DEMOCRACY and evil Republicans than ol’ Meathead.

So today when he claimed he’s never been frightened about losing our Democracy until now it didn’t go over so hot. We get it, polls look bad, Democrats are in trouble with the upcoming midterms so he’s trying to scare people into voting blue but c’mon man.

This is just embarrassing.

I’ve never been frightened of losing our Democracy. Until now. If we don’t Vote Blue, it will be gone. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 20, 2022

Luckily, Witchy Chick did our job for us and pulled a bunch of pathetic tweets.

Just now huh? I mean, you've been bitching about it for at least 5 years, but sure, any minute now it'll just "poof" be gone. pic.twitter.com/6PdwxiJLAs — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) October 20, 2022

OUR DEMOCRACY DEPENDS ON IT – REEEEEEEEE!

What a doorknob.

We're a republic, and it's democrats who are taking away our rights and freedoms. Never forget them doing this to our children! pic.twitter.com/ewLBnr3PB4 — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) October 20, 2022

Not me. I can’t wait. We’ve seen what happens with Democrats in charge and it’s a nightmare. Blue blew it big time. Vote Red. — Jancy 🇺🇸🎃🍁 (@iJancy) October 20, 2022

Seriously. EL OH EL.

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Never been frightened? Then why do you say the same thing, over and over? pic.twitter.com/MLCEQgfFNS — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) October 20, 2022

Because that’s all he has to offer.

But voting Red will save our Republic. — Barry Fahey (@Fahey9Fahey) October 20, 2022

No it won’t…….people are getting real tired of the scare tactics on both sides — Dave Barr (@DaveBarr12470) October 20, 2022

It’s comin’, Rob.

What are you talking about? Your entire Twitter feed every day is about being afraid of losing democracy. The thing about it is your version of democracy is all about protecting corrupt politicians, keeping democrat run cities hell holes, and perverting kids… pretty gross, man. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 20, 2022

Pretty gross is putting it nicely.

***

Related:

‘Do you hate MAGA as much as I do?!’ Unhinged Jon Cooper DRAGGED for calling on the Left to help him ‘punish’ MAGA

‘Read it, man’! Biden tells reporter there should be restrictions on abortion then bizarrely BERATES him over Roe v. Wade (watch)

‘Shut the Hell UP’: PoliMath takes the CDC and other ‘institutions’ APART in thread explaining why people do NOT trust them

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%