All Rob Reiner tweets is fear-p0rn. Sorry, not sorry. Seriously, if you waste any time reading through his timeline you’ll see nobody cries, whines, complains, or screeches more about MUH DEMOCRACY and evil Republicans than ol’ Meathead.

So today when he claimed he’s never been frightened about losing our Democracy until now it didn’t go over so hot. We get it, polls look bad, Democrats are in trouble with the upcoming midterms so he’s trying to scare people into voting blue but c’mon man.

This is just embarrassing.

Luckily, Witchy Chick did our job for us and pulled a bunch of pathetic tweets.

OUR DEMOCRACY DEPENDS ON IT – REEEEEEEEE!

What a doorknob.

Seriously. EL OH EL.

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Because that’s all he has to offer.

It’s comin’, Rob.

Pretty gross is putting it nicely.

***

