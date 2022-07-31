Remember when Biden mocked Trump for having to go to the hospital when he had COVID? And how he pretended he was somehow bigger, badder, and better since he stayed in the White House and ‘kept working’?

You guys member, right?

And then he said something about the vaccine and the magical Pfizer pill … he even made a statement in the Rose Garden and the press clapped like a bunch of brain-dead seals because he was well.

Only for Biden to test positive for COVID again.

Helloooooo Karma.

Defiant L’s was good enough to really rub Biden’s nose in it with the perfect screenshot:

Oof.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes … yadda yadda yadda.

He should challenged Covid to a push up contest. — Jeff G (@jeff91605) July 30, 2022

And called the virus, ‘Look fat.’

Heh.

BUT HE’S DOUBLE BOOSTED!!! — Don’t call me Shirley (@vepapa) July 30, 2022

Seeing that more and more.

Gosh, that’s shocking.

Ahem.

Hmmmm. That turned around fast, didn’t it…? — LaBunna LaBunna (@labunna) July 31, 2022

It sure did.

Should Trump mock Biden since he only caught it once?

“Trust the science” — Good Ol’ Joe (not actually Joe Biden, just a fan!) (@NYHonor94) July 30, 2022

Yeah, you do that, Sleepy Joe.

***

Related:

Sen. Pat Toomey fact-HAMMERS Dems for pretending Republicans blocked PACT Act because they hate vets in receipt-filled thread

All to ‘SAVE YOU’: Thomas Massie takes Biden admin APART point by infuriating point for what they did to Americans ‘in the name of a virus’