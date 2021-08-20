James Woods really found a doozy from Sleepy Joe.

Not specifically about Afghanistan but boy howdy, does it ever make his decisions there look even worse.

No tweet has ever aged so badly so quickly… #YellowBellyJoe pic.twitter.com/vCOZI3uze4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2021

Nailed it.

As usual.

We’re SO glad James is tweeting again. True story.

Biden literally did the opposite of EVERYTHING he wrote in that tweet. Then again, we know he’s not writing those tweets so he has no idea what a tool bag he really looks like right now, at least o Twitter. Then again AGAIN, he may not even know Twitter exists, so there’s that.

An unconscionable abdication of our responsibilities. This mush brain couldn’t defend a public swimming pool. — Storm_Chaser (@StmCh_) August 20, 2021

Nope.

Ummm …

We didn’t say it.

We did include it in this article.

We did laugh at it.

BUT we didn’t say it.

After this unmitigated disaster I highly doubt he has any allies, certainly none that trust him. — uk brit (@veganfarkle) August 20, 2021

After he bragged to the WORLD that America is back.

What an unmitigated disaster.

THAT WAS FOUR OR FIVE DAYS AGO — Andy Masterson (@AndyMasterson6) August 20, 2021

YEAH, YOU LYING DOG-FACED PONY SOLDIER!

***

Related:

OMG, such GARBAGE! Parker Molloy mocks COVID death of Ashland State rep’s husband, DELETES when called out (got it!)

‘Racism would be DEAD today in America if not for certain institutions keeping it on life support’: Watch Colorado Springs dad DECIMATE CRT

The fact-check to top ALL fact-checks –> Kyle Becker takes Biden’s #Afghanistan interview apart lie-by-lie in receipt-filled thread