We really need a term like ‘dad jokes’ for Bette Midler’s tweets.

You know, when someone tells you it’s a dad joke you expect it to be sorta stupid? Yeah, someone should develop the Bette Bit or something more clever so readers have a warning.

She was trying so hard here too …

Trump wants to leave sick people on that docked cruise ship so America’s coronavirus numbers don’t go up. After hearing this I had to wash my brain for 20 seconds with hot soapy water while singing “Happy Birthday” twice. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 8, 2020

She washed her brain?

What now?

And maybe she missed it but this is what happens when you quarantine people.

Did your arms get tired from reaching behind yourself? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 9, 2020

Are they saying her brain is in her backside?

That’s what they’re saying, right?

Can't wash what you don't have. — M (@DetTitanUp) March 9, 2020

Bette really set herself up with this one.

That last part is a lie. It would only take about 5 seconds of hot soapy water to rinse away your gray matter. — Flyover Bumpkin (@jswilt) March 9, 2020

It's called "keeping them in quarantine" and you're right

It's to keep them from spreading the virus so the numbers of people infected don't increase. Where is the problem with that? — Big Papa Ed (@Falconeddie1) March 9, 2020

You're absolutely right, Bette! He should demand that ship release all those people across America so those numbers skyrocket! I mean, who wouldn't want America's coronavirus numbers going up? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 8, 2020

And while he’s at it he should totally open the borders! Why the Hell not?!

EL ON EL.

Its called "quarantine", dummy

Preventing the spread of a deadly disease is called "proper Public Health measures" — (((CapitaLiszt))) (@CapitaLiszt) March 9, 2020

I’m trying to wrap my head around how unintelligent, it turns out, you actually are. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 9, 2020

It’s impressive and not in a good way.

Accurate.