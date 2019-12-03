Kamala Harris is out, folks.

Kamala Harris is OUT! https://t.co/tlTQJrkeeH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 3, 2019

From Breitbart:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday dropped her bid for the White House amid dropping poll numbers and reports of turmoil in her campaign, Politico reports.

And here’s the POLITICO story Breitbart linked to:

Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, she told staff on a call Tuesday. She will release a video momentarily announcing her plans.

This story is developing – stay tuned!