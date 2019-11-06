I started on Twitter in 2009 (OMG I’m getting so old).

And absolutely HATED it.

So I deserted my little account, which was @GOPBunny at the time, and scurried back to Facebook where I could at least understand what the heck people were writing. Not to mention who did Twitter think it WAS giving ME a character limit? Suppose you could say I have always been a bit high-maintenance when it comes to social media (and most things in general).

I own it.

But I digress.

Welp, in March of 2013, I was ‘jailed’ for 30 days on Facebook after debating/fighting with some patchouli-smelling, blue-fisted Scott Walker hater, so I wandered back over to Twitter and the rest, as they say, is history. I wound up changing my name to @PolitiBunny (the GOP eventually ticked me off over Obamacare – see, high maintenance) and getting suspended more times than I can honestly remember. Sure, some of those suspensions I earned (I’m not exactly known for being all rainbows and sunshine), but most of them were due to an obnoxious and unfair bias Twitter SWEARS up and down does not exist.

But it does.

And that bias has only gotten worse since Trump won the presidency in 2016.

You may be asking yourself, “Self, why is this crazy woman who thinks she’s a rabbit babbling about getting suspended for being a conservative,” but I do actually have a point to make here. It’s not just accounts like mine that have been targeted because of a bias. Right-leaning news outlets across the board (like Twitchy) are being flagged, throttled, and in some cases outright censored because big tech is no fan of conservatives. Guess that whole liberty, justice, and freedom thing is just not for them.

Well, that and leftists have a tendency to throw temper-tantrums and try to shut us down anyway. Put the two together and it’s not exactly a great environment for anyone who tells the truth and believes in conservatism.

Like us.

Which is the main reason why Twitchy VIP (and all Townhall properties) is so important. And so awesome. With your support, we don’t have to worry about some angry cat-hoarder in Vermont who hasn’t shaved her legs since Clinton was in office trying to boycott our advertisers because I made a joke about cat hoarders. With your support, we can keep challenging the Left’s narrative without being afraid some tech giant (ahem, looking at you Facebook) will throttle and accuse us of clickbait. With your support, we can promote conservatism while giving you something to laugh about (and giving the Left something to cry about).

With your support, there isn’t much we can’t do … except ride a bike. I KNOW, I can’t ride a bike but that’s another story.

So pretty please, with sugar, hot fudge, sprinkles, marshmallow fluff, and nuts on top, consider being a VIP member . You’ll not only get some pretty awesome content (above and beyond what you’re already getting now), but you’ll become a real part of our movement. As a member you’ll have access to specialized content, the editors (I know, you all wanna talk about chainsaws with me), you’ll even be able to help drive some of the stories we write ALL while helping us give the finger to progressive efforts to silence and shut us down.

It’s a win-win.

So do it. What are you waiting for? Join me and the Twitchy crew with Twitchy VIP .

– Sam ‘The FOO’ J.