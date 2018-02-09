As Twitchy readers know, Bette Midler took it upon herself to make a ‘joke’ about someone beating Rand Paul like his neighbor did, because HA HA HA, that’s super funny right? The idea of a Republican man getting beaten up so badly that he ends up in the hospital.

Wow, that’s some funny stuff.

Oh, wait. No, it’s not.

But instead of an apology, seems Bette is doubling down on her bad joke and pretending that it’s everyone else who has a problem for being mad at her.

Selective outrage committee so worked up about a joke! How about some outrage 2 help solve Opioid Crisis, Mass Shootings, Puerto Rico? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 9, 2018

We’re not sure Bette actually understands what ‘selective outrage’ means.

1. People can be outraged about more than one thing at one time.

2. Your joke wasn't funny.

3. "Solve" is adorably naive. https://t.co/COaaDyY3d7 — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 9, 2018

DAAAAAAAAAAAAMN.

Alluding to violence against anyone is a horrific joke. Particularly against a U.S. Senator who above anyone else, rejects interventionist wars and Obama/Clinton domestic spy programs. What's next, a shout out to the grave of Steve Scalise's shooter? — Kurt Eckhardt (@Ecktrade) February 9, 2018

It’s as if people like Bette don’t pay attention to reality or understand that their words have power. Morons look up to her … yeah, we don’t get it either but really she has a responsibility not to tweet exceptionally stupid things that could get someone hurt.

You've never been funny. — Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) February 9, 2018

She’s always been a little sad though.

It shouldn't play well with anyone. — Sha (@quip1) February 9, 2018

C’mon now, it’s ok to say horrible things about Republicans, didn’t you hear?

Selective outrage? Have you ever had a rib injury? I'm guessing not or you wouldn't joke about it. It hurts to breathe, you can't sleep, and it takes months to heal. I wouldn't wish it on my worst rival. You are a disgusting person. How disgusting you don't even know. — Johnny Flyover (@john1gun) February 9, 2018

Yikes, Bette.

Yes,inciting violence is so funny. Your sick obsession with Trump must be exhausting. — carmen 💚 (@RosenblumCarmen) February 9, 2018

Clearly, she needs a hobby, that or this is the only way she can get attention on Twitter. It’s sort of the go-to for Hollywood has-beens who would otherwise be irrelevant.

You first.

Or are you comfortable watching all those crises “From a Distance”? https://t.co/u7IMjXH3Jh — Tryx🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) February 9, 2018

That’s the real joke.

