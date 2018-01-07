Looking through Brian Stelter’s timeline over the past few days it would appear he’s been less than successful on Twitter.

Poor Brian, seems like one way or another, he finds some way to get absolutely decimated by someone in Conservative circles. At this point, we have to assume he’s either so wrapped up in his own narrative that he can’t figure out what he’s saying is stupid OR he just likes attention, even if it’s not exactly positive.

Take for example this tweet about Trump trying to stop the publication of Wolff’s book:

+1 to this from @JakeTapper: "Let's all take a step back here. It is, on its face, remarkable that the president of the USA is in any way trying to stop publication of a book." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 5, 2018

Huh. Wait, why does this sound familiar?

Well, it's not as if he jailed a filmmaker for political purposes, like Obama. https://t.co/hn1GBJ1jKL — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) January 5, 2018

Or ensured a filmmaker who made a mean movie about him somehow magically got in legal trouble, right?

John Cardillo also took issue with another Stelter tweet:

Stop lying @brianstelter. You reported (your own words) @realDonaldTrump’s tweet then opined about the Tweet violating Twitter T&C. “The CNNer said he reported the tweet to Twitter's spokesperson…” You weren’t simply asking a question. Even your tweets are #FakeNews. pic.twitter.com/zhfH2MTkp4 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 6, 2018

It’s his tone with @RedSteeze, that somehow Stelter is the keeper of the basics of journalism, that makes this super annoying.

Stelter responded:

false. check the transcript of the segment. said "I've ASKED Twitter spokesman, does this violate Twitter's TOS?" https://t.co/I7VhmZpsxW not "reported the tweet" to Twitter. you're quoting RCP's summary of the segment, which isn't right. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2018

FALSE. Check the transcript, waaaaah.

Think Stelter will ever figure out that his own arrogance makes dismantling his tweets that much easier?

Stop with the semantics and playing the victim @brianstelter. You’re a left wing activist with a TV show, not a journalist. That’s fine, but be honest and own it. It’s clear to everyone what you were trying achieve here. All the backpedaling in the world won’t change that. https://t.co/3ASfjxeAVu — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 6, 2018

He had to know Cardillo was going to absolutely nuke him for that.

Looking through Stelter’s timeline further over the past few days, it’s just not good – like this correction he had to make about the RNC:

I stand corrected: I thought this RNC ad misquoted me, but the quote came from a @CNNI TV hit. So I've deleted my previous tweet about this. Big picture point: Wolff's errors are sloppy, but many Trump experts say the book "rings true" overall. My advice: Read it — skeptically https://t.co/VWXvjWpaYV — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2018

Oops.

Read the transcript?

Heh.

Show of unity after "Fire and Fury?" pic.twitter.com/l6uwOKZjef — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2018

Dude.

And he wonders why we make fun of him.

