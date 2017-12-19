As Twitchy readers know, Charles C.W. Cooke absolutely nuked key Trump Derangement Syndrome patient Jennifer Rubin in a piece he wrote for the National Review Online. It’s one thing to have reservations about Trump (full transparency, this editor did, does and will), but it’s quite another to root for Democrats knowing the damage they could inflict on this country just because you don’t like him.

‘Joseph Adams’ seemed to be inspired by Cooke’s piece and put together a thread of Rubin’s tweets which all shared a common theme; this thread is really everything:

Surely she’s been as vocal about the Democrats and the nonsense they’ve pulled, right?

76 times?! And not one of them was a critique?

K.

Yikes.

Da Hell?

Dems with integrity? Ok, now we know she’s off her rocker.

NO one should ever take Schumer at his word. Just sayin’.

Moderate Dem.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

When your Trump Derangement Syndrome goes into full overdrive …

Schumer is never right.

Join us all in shaking our heads.

And we thought her endorsing Schumer was effed up.

*sigh*

Defending Obamacare?

Oh FFS.

Political brilliance. Hrm.

That’s not demonizing her, that’s telling the truth about her.

At this point, Rubin should really just go ahead and change the letter by her name to a D.

Even her hypocrisy can only go so far.

