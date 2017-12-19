As Twitchy readers know, Charles C.W. Cooke absolutely nuked key Trump Derangement Syndrome patient Jennifer Rubin in a piece he wrote for the National Review Online. It’s one thing to have reservations about Trump (full transparency, this editor did, does and will), but it’s quite another to root for Democrats knowing the damage they could inflict on this country just because you don’t like him.

‘Joseph Adams’ seemed to be inspired by Cooke’s piece and put together a thread of Rubin’s tweets which all shared a common theme; this thread is really everything:

Tacking on to @charlescwcooke's piece on @JRubinBlogger, allow me to share a few more gems. We all know Jen Rubin tends to criticize politicians by name. So what, you might ask, has she said this year about prominent liberal Democrats? I've tracked this all year, so strap in. — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Surely she’s been as vocal about the Democrats and the nonsense they’ve pulled, right?

I'll begin with @SenSchumer, who has drawn Rubin's explicit attention 76 times in the past 12 months. Take a guess as to how many times she criticized Chuck Schumer. That's right, folks. Zero. — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

76 times?! And not one of them was a critique?

K.

In fact, Rubin seems to view Schumer almost as THE voice of reason in our troubled times. For your edification: 12/19/16 – Trump "would be wise to follow the recommendation of Sen. Chuck Schumer" and others 12/29/16 – Schumer is a leading advocate for Israel/human rights — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Yikes.

1/4/17 "Trump would be wise to listen to Sen Chuck Schumer." 1/10/17 – Whole column praises Schumer for slowing Senate confirmation process 1/13/17 – Notes — UNCRITICALLY — that if Schumer "plays his cards right," Trump might deliver more policy victories for Dems than GOP — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Da Hell?

1/19/17 – Praises Schumer for going after Trump's "billionaire non-pol" appointees 2/14/17 – Quotes Schumer as a witness in a column called "Trump is a threat to national security" 4/10/17 – Reminds us Schumer was one of few Dems w/ "integrity" on Syria red line enforcement — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Dems with integrity? Ok, now we know she’s off her rocker.

4/30/17 – Trump should "take Schumer at his word" and work toward passage of Democrats' legislative priorities [yes, that's what she said] 5/16/17 – Says Schumer and Dems are grownups, while Republicans are children 6/18/17 – Names Schumer a "distinguished pol of the week" — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

NO one should ever take Schumer at his word. Just sayin’.

6/28/17 – Says Schumer is a moderate Dem (at "the center of the party") 7/30/17 – Distinguished Pol of the Week again "We’d be remiss if we did not praise [Schumer] who showed uncommon restraint and graciousness after the GOP went down in flames" [on ACA repeal] — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Moderate Dem.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

9/13-14/17 – Offers some unsolicited advice to Schumer on things to mention at an upcoming Trump meeting [hint: none of it was remotely conservative] 9/17/17 – Names Schumer a Distinguished Pol of the Week 9/27/17 – Entire column strategizing how Schumer can best resist Trump — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

When your Trump Derangement Syndrome goes into full overdrive …

11/28/17 – "Schumer is right: The tax bill violates everything John McCain stands for." Enough said? …and trust me folks, this is only a partial list. If there's interest in the topic, I'll post my notes on her remarks on Pelosi and Schiff. — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Schumer is never right.

All right, let's take a look at what Jen Rubin, "conservative" has to say about Nancy Pelosi, the veritable queen bee of liberalism. In the past 12 months, Rubin has mentioned Pelosi in 66 articles. She has not once criticized Pelosi. — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Join us all in shaking our heads.

Most of the time, Rubin has uncritically quoted Pelosi as evidence underscoring her own anti-Trump or anti-GOP viewpoint. But not all of the time. 2/6/17 – Endorses Pelosi's recommendation of a *total* investigation of Trump's financial dealings — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

And we thought her endorsing Schumer was effed up.

2/13/17 – Uncritically reminisces on 2010, when Pelosi described the anti-Obama groundswell as "AstroTurf" that was "not really a grass-roots movement." 3/2/17 – Delights in Pelosi "flat out [accusing] Sessions of lying." — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

*sigh*

3/7/17 – Says Pelosi was "berated" for saying the only way to find out what was in Obamacare was to pass it, arguing House members knew "far more" about Obamacare than the repeal bill 3/14/17 – Uncritically quotes Pelosi's entire litany of talking points on Obamacare repeal bill — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Defending Obamacare?

3/14/17 – MY PERSONAL FAVORITE — In a remarkable spin job, she again recalls Pelosi's infamous claim that "you'd have to pass the bill to find out what's in it." Rubin says Pelosi simply "in essence said you'd have to get away from the political noise to appreciate it." — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Oh FFS.

3/20/17 — Judges "Nancy Pelosi hits the nail on the head" in her remarks about Trump's baseless accusation that Obama wiretapped him 3/23/17 – Recounts a press conference in which Pelosi "enjoyed herself" (to Rubin's delight) about Obamacare's successes and repeal's failures — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

3/23/17 – "As Pelosi reminds us, Obamacare took a long time to get through…Some last minute arm twisting was needed…but [House members] knew pretty much what they were getting." — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

3/24/17 – (CLOSEST SHE EVER GETS TO CRITICIZING PELOSI!) Says Pelosi looked "pleased as punch" at a presser celebrating the failure of Obamacare repeal, but cautions Pelosi and Dems should be careful not to "gloat TOO OPENLY." 4/24/17 – Admires Pelosi's political brilliance — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

Political brilliance. Hrm.

6/14/17 – RE: baseball shooting, Rubin writes a list of observations. FIRST one: she's "heartened to hear [Pelosi] prays for all her colleagues on a regular basis." 7/19/17 – "Republicans like to demonize [Pelosi] as a coastal tax-and-spend liberal who disdains their values." — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

That’s not demonizing her, that’s telling the truth about her.

9/27/17 – Advises Democrats "need a 4-prong plan to beat Trump and his philosophy." (In reality, the piece longingly muses about Dems totally paralyzing the GOP, not "Trump and his philosophy") …And on it goes. — Joseph Adams (@JBA101) December 19, 2017

At this point, Rubin should really just go ahead and change the letter by her name to a D.

Even her hypocrisy can only go so far.

