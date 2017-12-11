Full disclosure, this editor would prefer it if Donald Trump would tweet a little bit LESS or a bit MORE smartly … however, this tweet about the fake news over the last week is absolutely spot on. The media can’t get out of its own way in its efforts to find some way to impeach Trump because they don’t like him.

That’s the reality of journalism in 2017.

Trump is right.

Very little discussion of all the purposely false and defamatory stories put out this week by the Fake News Media. They are out of control – correct reporting means nothing to them. Major lies written, then forced to be withdrawn after they are exposed…a stain on America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2017

Media was shaky at best under W., but under Obama, it just got completely out of hand and became nothing more than the propaganda arm of the Democrats. Not to mention their egos blew completely OUT of proportion … like John Harwood.

Seems John took offense to Trump’s tweet about fake news, and ended up making an ass of himself in the process.

no – we in journalism are not the ones to whom the truth means nothing. it means everything. seeing the world as it is, and telling the truth about it so citizens of our democracy can understand, is our reason for being. and no one will stop us from doing it. https://t.co/nDRUXME1ms — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 11, 2017

Huh? If the truth means EVERYTHING then why do they constantly report ‘fake news’? And PLEASE with this ‘we do it for the little people,’ crap. How absolutely insulting to Americans everywhere to assume we need the media to help us understand the truth.

Sit down, John.

This is a demonstrably false tweet. Haven't been following the reckless disregard for the truth driving retractions of late? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) December 11, 2017

The elites don’t like being called out.

dude you lose. Many of us saw you for what you are long ago. Trump is just the first president to call you on it. Sucks don't it. You pretty much talk to yourselves because we've moved on. Only reason. You will be watched soon is so your lies can be pointed out — Medic Shishaw (@MoOathkeeper17) December 11, 2017

That would be a great tweet, if you assclowns hadn't spent the entire Obama administration fawning over his pants creases and Michelle's expensive dresses. — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) December 11, 2017

I see your lips moving.. But can't hear a word you are saying… your actions are shouting too loudly. — Marc (@USAMensaDropout) December 11, 2017

This did not go so well for John.

Is THAT why journalists keep being caught hyping fake stories, distortions, and outright lies! — Gumlegs (@Gumlegs) December 11, 2017

You are not the fucking fountain of truth! GD get a grip. — JunkYardGrrl (@Junkyardgrrl) December 11, 2017

But the little people NEED him and others in the media to help us understand the truth because we’re too stupid and stuff.

Well you are really shitty at your job. — BooBoo NyC (@BooBooNyc) December 11, 2017

‘Nuff said.

