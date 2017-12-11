At Twitchy, we really enjoy writing about a good slam, especially when the slam is being performed on a rather gross and ridiculous troll. Take for example this exchange with Guy Benson.

With the news around Franken supposedly resigning (at some point in time) we knew Democrats would try and use this to their political advantage. Of course we thought it was more about taking out Moore but apparently, it goes a little further than that.

And like Benson, we are interested in seeing the spin on both sides of the aisle.

Unlike this guy:

Umm. Dude.

Trending

BOOM.

See why we covered that? Perfect, simple, hilarious, three little words.

EL OH EL.

Guy won Twitter for the day, the rest of you can all go home now.

Related:

BOOMAGE –> Guy Benson ZINGS California over #KateSteinle verdict and it’s PERFECT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooDonald Trumpguy benson