At Twitchy, we really enjoy writing about a good slam, especially when the slam is being performed on a rather gross and ridiculous troll. Take for example this exchange with Guy Benson.

Looking forward to the new spin from people who've been insisting that these women all "went away" & were therefore liars. All these women have said is, 'yes, he did to me what he boasted on tape about doing to women.' https://t.co/Irbdwe42c7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 11, 2017

With the news around Franken supposedly resigning (at some point in time) we knew Democrats would try and use this to their political advantage. Of course we thought it was more about taking out Moore but apparently, it goes a little further than that.

And like Benson, we are interested in seeing the spin on both sides of the aisle.

Unlike this guy:

You think Guy shows his tweets to girls at the bar and hopes they'll think he's a sensitive, yet objective male who would make a great lover? — Trustworthy Companion (@internetrepair) December 11, 2017

Umm. Dude.

BOOM.

See why we covered that? Perfect, simple, hilarious, three little words.

That's some highly specific projection in there, too. — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 11, 2017

Answer the question, Guy — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 11, 2017

EL OH EL.

Well that shot his theory all to hell. — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) December 11, 2017

This decades “don’t tase me bro”… — Richcue (@Richcue1) December 11, 2017

Guy won Twitter for the day, the rest of you can all go home now.

Related:

BOOMAGE –> Guy Benson ZINGS California over #KateSteinle verdict and it’s PERFECT