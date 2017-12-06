In response to a tweet about Doug Jones being pro-abortion (which c’mon, he is), feminist Jennifer Wright and other blue checks went into a mini-tirade about how WOMEN are the victims of fetuses aka unborn babies. Because those POOR PEOPLE who have already been born have it so rough when people talk about the unborn as real, living human beings and call them BABIES.

The horror.

For fucks sakes, fetuses aren’t babies. Pretending they are is wishful thinking. They’re the size of lemons and can’t survive on their own. You don’t know any humans who are lemon sized. https://t.co/7KzWwOBU7M — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) December 4, 2017

Yes, Virginia, feminism is still awful.

”For fucks sakes, babies aren’t humans. Pretending they are is wishful thinking. They’re the size of watermelons and can’t survive on their own. You don’t know any humans who are watermelon sized.” — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 6, 2017

So this is a fruit thing now. And we thought math Twitter was confusing.

Ahhhh, the great mysteries of Schrodinger's uterus. Until that magic vagina dust is sprinkled on the fetus, it could be anything from a human baby, to a ficus, to a truck tire.#PartyOfScience. https://t.co/02flIjkPNP — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 6, 2017

Magic vagina dust.

the language is also exhausting. the way we've normalized "unborn babies" as if we ever define things by what they might eventually become. maybe i'll start describing myself as a "pre-dead man" — Dejan (@heyDejan) December 4, 2017

Awww yes, the feminist man supporting women killing babies because he’s so in touch with his feminine side.

This notion that actual humans should have fewer rights than a cell cluster based on some scientifically hilariously unfounded notion that the cell cluster is whispering “mama I love you” inside your womb is EXHAUSTING. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) December 4, 2017

Wait, which rights do unborn babies have that ‘actual humans’ don’t? And what the Hell is an actual human anyway?

Feminists.

You know what’s really exhausting? Listening to a bunch of self-entitled brats whine about there being consequences for their actions if they can’t kill unborn babies. But girl power and stuff.

You were lemon sized.

Babies cannot survive on their own after birth for nearly two decades. Also, what is it when its between lemon size and baby size right before birth? A watermelon? ☕ https://t.co/fZ6d9YfF9X — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 6, 2017

She may just really hate fruit.

This is a lemon sized human being. pic.twitter.com/mtnziogjgs — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 6, 2017

Look at those little fingers and toes.

But apparently, that’s not a human being according to pro-aborts like Wright.

The word "fetus" is Latin for "baby". Just saying. — Spooky's Excited For 🎄CHRISTMAS🎄 (@fiskasaurusrex) December 6, 2017

Oops.

Oops again.

#FFS, of course they're human. Go read a book. Preferably on basic biology. A pre-born child has human DNA. You Progs are so anti-science it's pathetic. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) December 6, 2017

BUT THE ICE CAPS ARE MELTING AND THE WORLD WILL DROWN ITSELF UNLESS WE STOP DRIVING CARS.

That science?

They're tiny, so it's okay to kill them is not a very compelling argument. — Nestor (@aliasnestorr) December 6, 2017

Every human I have ever known has once been lemon sized. — Majesticat (@iamisgo11) December 6, 2017

Because life is life, no matter how small.

