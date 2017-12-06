In response to a tweet about Doug Jones being pro-abortion (which c’mon, he is), feminist Jennifer Wright and other blue checks went into a mini-tirade about how WOMEN are the victims of fetuses aka unborn babies. Because those POOR PEOPLE who have already been born have it so rough when people talk about the unborn as real, living human beings and call them BABIES.

The horror.

Yes, Virginia, feminism is still awful.

So this is a fruit thing now. And we thought math Twitter was confusing.

Magic vagina dust.

Trending

Awww yes, the feminist man supporting women killing babies because he’s so in touch with his feminine side.

Wait, which rights do unborn babies have that ‘actual humans’ don’t? And what the Hell is an actual human anyway?

Feminists.

You know what’s really exhausting? Listening to a bunch of self-entitled brats whine about there being consequences for their actions if they can’t kill unborn babies. But girl power and stuff.

She may just really hate fruit.

Look at those little fingers and toes.

But apparently, that’s not a human being according to pro-aborts like Wright.

Oops.

Oops again.

BUT THE ICE CAPS ARE MELTING AND THE WORLD WILL DROWN ITSELF UNLESS WE STOP DRIVING CARS.

That science?

Because life is life, no matter how small.

Related:

‘Trying WAY too hard’: Professional comedienne likens NRA members to sexual predators

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: feminismJennifer Wrightunborn