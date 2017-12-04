Yeah yeah yeah, Scott, we get it.

You don’t like Trump.

Imagine how much Dworkin might be able to accomplish if he spent even half as much time doing something real as he does bitching and moaning about Donald Trump.

Then again, maybe it’s best that he’s not getting much done.

Oh yeah? We have one word for you too Scott, but it’s not suitable for Twitchy.

Luckily James Woods had an idea of his own.

Trending

Awwww. Imagine that.

Silence from the haters.

But then whatever would we write about?

And we all know how hard Twitter is, right?

We have some ideas.

Isn’t it a light brown gravy served over meatballs? No?

Beats us.

Evergreen.

Related:

BOOM goes the dynamite! Dan Bongino NUKES Dems screeching ‘theft’ over tax bill in ONE TWEET

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James WoodsScott DworkinTrump