Yeah yeah yeah, Scott, we get it.

You don’t like Trump.

Imagine how much Dworkin might be able to accomplish if he spent even half as much time doing something real as he does bitching and moaning about Donald Trump.

Then again, maybe it’s best that he’s not getting much done.

I have one word for Trump: pic.twitter.com/OkYNaQMO2s — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 4, 2017

Oh yeah? We have one word for you too Scott, but it’s not suitable for Twitchy.

Luckily James Woods had an idea of his own.

And one for you: SILENCE https://t.co/CP30LM8Dam — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 4, 2017

Awwww. Imagine that.

Silence from the haters.

But then whatever would we write about?

Be fair, James. I bet it took him a long time to build that graphic and think of the perfect way to compose that tweet. — Brian Bond (@AZAviator) December 4, 2017

And we all know how hard Twitter is, right?

I have two words for this guy. — Scott In Chicago (@STS4ChiSox) December 4, 2017

We have some ideas.

What's a Dworkin? Anyone? — The Tall Tennessean (@budreaux44) December 4, 2017

Isn’t it a light brown gravy served over meatballs? No?

Beats us.

Enough what…? Why this dude so hysterical? One word: CHILL. — Sherry Sabelle (@nosoupforyouboo) December 4, 2017

Evergreen.

Related:

BOOM goes the dynamite! Dan Bongino NUKES Dems screeching ‘theft’ over tax bill in ONE TWEET