SUCKS to be them: Worst 10 tweets from blue checks working overtime to RUIN Thanksgiving

What IS it about progressives that make them want to take the joy and fun out of every damn thing?

Seriously, why can’t they just leave Thanksgiving alone? Don’t like the tradition? Don’t agree with America being awesome? Hate people in general and hang out with cats only? FINE. But leave the rest of us alone.

Luckily their efforts only succeeded in giving us a bunch of tweets to make fun of; here are the top 10 (or worst 10) tweets from losers trying to ruin Thanksgiving:

see also: 'Ouch'! Dan Bongino drops SEVERAL mics on Nick Merrill's defense of Hillary

10.

George was trying to do it on PURPOSE.

9.

8.

Or you know, don’t and just try and enjoy a day and a meal with your family?

7.

Happy Thanksgiving to you too, Alyssa.

6.

Dude, yuck.

5.

Affordable. EL OH EL. On what planet?

4.

This eff’ing guy.

3.

It’s your civic duty to ruin Thanksgiving? Umm … no.

2.

And finally, at number 1:

Giving thanks that NONE of these people were at our Thanksgiving dinner table.

Related:

‘MISERABLE prick.’ Kaepernick participates in ‘Unthanksgiving Day’ on Alcatraz (not like he has a game to play)

‘Sulu’s coming to dinner!’ George Takei tweets ‘ruin Thanksgiving in 4 words,’ Conservatives ROAST him