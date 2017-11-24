SUCKS to be them: Worst 10 tweets from blue checks working overtime to RUIN Thanksgiving

Posted at 11:09 am on November 24, 2017 by Sam Janney

What IS it about progressives that make them want to take the joy and fun out of every damn thing?

Seriously, why can’t they just leave Thanksgiving alone? Don’t like the tradition? Don’t agree with America being awesome? Hate people in general and hang out with cats only? FINE. But leave the rest of us alone.

Luckily their efforts only succeeded in giving us a bunch of tweets to make fun of; here are the top 10 (or worst 10) tweets from losers trying to ruin Thanksgiving:

10.

George was trying to do it on PURPOSE.

9.

8.

Or you know, don’t and just try and enjoy a day and a meal with your family?

7.

Happy Thanksgiving to you too, Alyssa.

6.

Dude, yuck.

5.

Affordable. EL OH EL. On what planet?

4.

This eff’ing guy.

3.

It’s your civic duty to ruin Thanksgiving? Umm … no.

2.

And finally, at number 1:

Giving thanks that NONE of these people were at our Thanksgiving dinner table.

