Now, why oh why do you think George Takei would delete this tweet?

We have a guess …

As Twitchy readers know, Ben Shapiro and many others went after George Takei for posting this tweet featuring these ‘You Can Pee Next To Me’ t-shirts only days after accusations surfaced of him sexually assaulting a young male model in 1981.

And sure, he deleted the tweet, but screenshots are FOREVER.

Seems George figured out this probably wasn’t the best thing to tweet.

Just sayin’.

