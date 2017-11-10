Jenna Jameson has quickly become an outspoken advocate for Conservative ideals and values on Twitter. So it came as no surprise when the successful businesswoman and mom sent birthday greetings to these ‘Devil Dogs.’

242 years! Happy Birthday indeed.

And you know what they say about the Marines …

Boom.

When so much of what we see on social media is negative, angry and sad, it’s a nice break to see people respecting and appreciating the brave men and women who serve this country. Especially as we near Veteran’s Day.

Thanks, Jenna. This means a lot. — Based Gunny Dave (@dave_usmc) November 10, 2017

Almost as much as the Marines mean to all of us.

Thank you, ooh-rah! — LoneAmerican (@LoneAmerican) November 10, 2017

Semper Fi!

