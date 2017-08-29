Earlier today, Twitchy reported on a Houston woman who went OFF on a CNN reporter live … suffice to say, none of us felt all that sorry for the reporter.

Except maybe Neal Boortz?

Nice F-Bomb just dropped by some classy woman with her kids on @CNN. No sign of her husband. Wait …. what husband you say? — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) August 29, 2017

Time to put the Twitter down, man.

Why is he personally attacking a woman for being exhausted and angry at a reporter for trying to interview her as she and her child were looking to take shelter?

Please delete this offensive tweet. You don't know this woman. She just lost everything. Man. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) August 29, 2017

Apparently losing everything in a flood isn’t good enough for Neal though …

This "lost everything" nonsense is so trite and, frankly, ignorant as all hell. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) August 29, 2017

What?

She DID NOT lose everything, idiot. She has her life, her kids, friends, bank account and maybe even a job and some education! https://t.co/pJfBO7Vqvn — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) August 29, 2017

Nice.

Holy sh*tballs you guys… pic.twitter.com/68FpEbGliK — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 29, 2017

That’s our reaction as well.

Some poor woman WHO LOST EVERYTHING dropped an F bomb on CNN and I guess we're supposed to be outraged at foul language. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) August 29, 2017

Guess so.

Still not the worst part if you look at her first tweet. He's mocking her for having no husband. Yes, really. — lauren (@LilMissRightie) August 29, 2017

Yes. Really.

*sigh*

Congrats. This is the dumbest thing written on Twitter this month, and that is some heavy duty competition. Kudos. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) August 29, 2017

In a world of vile this certainly stands out.

Perhaps if she has a husband he is: Dead? Military? Anything other than your classless, uncaring assumption. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) August 29, 2017

Uncaring assumption is putting it nicely.

This is beneath you. Or at least I'm giving you credit that it is. Delete this tweet and apologize.https://t.co/mjWZEDMBRc — Chris Seay (@ChrisSeay104) August 29, 2017

We’re hoping this was an intern and not Neal … yikes.

No Neal. I didn't say that. I watched a woman trying to protect her cold and scared children tell @CNN to fuck off and said good for her. — Crash Campbell (@Boognish12) August 29, 2017

Yeah, that’s what we saw as well.

"Man this stupid cursing bitch doesn't have a house OR a husband, huh?"

… Oh, I mean stupid b-word. Now it's not offensive??? — Gladstone (@WGladstone) August 29, 2017

We’re pretty sure he couldn’t have made his tweet more offensive if he tried.

Oh yeah, and he sort of apologized.

Y'all are right. Should have left the personal comment out of it. You're wrong on the F-Bomb though. I actually ENJOYED it. That's all. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) August 29, 2017

Even the 'apology' is classless. pic.twitter.com/o9YuBJfGwz — Darian Messerich (@DMesserich) August 29, 2017

Stay classy.

