It’s adorbs how the Left is trying to paint Kathy Griffin as some sort of warrior … we know the truth though.

.@kathygriffin lost jobs, money, and friends over her Trump image. But she refuses to bend the knee. @yashar reports https://t.co/d6n81rZCra — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 29, 2017

Sure.

Hey, look at this picture folks … looks a lot to us like she was bending the knee, CRYING and begging for forgiveness.

But tell us MORE about how fearless she is … it makes us laugh.

Bullshit.. she cried and begged for mercy/forgiveness then claimed she was being 'bullied' screw you and your lies — Deplorable Virginian (@liberalsRracist) August 29, 2017

Working overtime to change this narrative.

She cried on camera and begged forgiveness. What color is the sky on your planet? https://t.co/Aj6RqsSm3K — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) August 29, 2017

We’re going to guess it’s pink, with sparkles and happy little unicorns floating around.

So basically the apology was a lie. — Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) August 29, 2017

It’s all a lie.

Does anyone really give a shit? — ⓜⓘⓐ ⓦⓐⓛⓛⓐⓒⓔ (@Grunge_Girl7) August 29, 2017

Fair point.

The image was aesthetically excellent, breath-taking. Reminded me of the surrealists! pic.twitter.com/A3M8VLxN3R — Dr James Luchte (@JamesLuchte) August 29, 2017

Let’s not forget what she did, and how absolutely gross and inappropriate it was.

And how much she cried and begged for forgiveness after the fact.

