It’s adorbs how the Left is trying to paint Kathy Griffin as some sort of warrior … we know the truth though.
.@kathygriffin lost jobs, money, and friends over her Trump image. But she refuses to bend the knee. @yashar reports https://t.co/d6n81rZCra
— New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 29, 2017
Sure.
Hey, look at this picture folks … looks a lot to us like she was bending the knee, CRYING and begging for forgiveness.
But tell us MORE about how fearless she is … it makes us laugh.
Bullshit.. she cried and begged for mercy/forgiveness then claimed she was being 'bullied' screw you and your lies
— Deplorable Virginian (@liberalsRracist) August 29, 2017
Working overtime to change this narrative.
She cried on camera and begged forgiveness. What color is the sky on your planet? https://t.co/Aj6RqsSm3K
— (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) August 29, 2017
We’re going to guess it’s pink, with sparkles and happy little unicorns floating around.
So basically the apology was a lie.
— Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) August 29, 2017
It’s all a lie.
Does anyone really give a shit?
— ⓜⓘⓐ ⓦⓐⓛⓛⓐⓒⓔ (@Grunge_Girl7) August 29, 2017
Fair point.
The image was aesthetically excellent, breath-taking. Reminded me of the surrealists! pic.twitter.com/A3M8VLxN3R
— Dr James Luchte (@JamesLuchte) August 29, 2017
Let’s not forget what she did, and how absolutely gross and inappropriate it was.
And how much she cried and begged for forgiveness after the fact.
Related:
BRUTAL: James Woods’ truth-slam and takedown of Kathy Griffin AND CNN may be the best YET