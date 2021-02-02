And ANOTHER victim of a Lincoln Project co-founder comes forward.

This time from an intern.

Having a hard time believing the others didn’t know there might be a problem with this many victims and people like Karl Rove talking about how most everyone knew about John Weaver years ago. But hey, what do we know? We just write about tweets and threads.

Like this doozy from Alexander:

I interned at the Lincoln Project and am grateful to my immediate supervisors and what we achieved this past election. But I was also approached by John Weaver and I feel compelled to come forward with my experience. https://t.co/FXJcp1oA8R — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

In early 2018, John Weaver DMed me to thank me for following him on Twitter. At the time I was a senior in college studying government and I thought connecting with him could really open some doors for me. — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

Sounds familiar.

Initially we would discuss personal, but never private, matters. These included politics, how college was going and my plans for the future. Soon after, Weaver began asking me about getting drinks and hanging out like attending Spurs games in San Antonio. — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

Yikes.

Weaver, while addressing me as “my boy,” would shift talks to questions related to sex and my sex life. He would turn any conversation to this. At one point he proposed taking me to Paris with him. — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

What is it with the ‘my boy’ thing?

That just makes this even creepier.

Prior to the Lincoln Project, he entertained my talks about launching a Super PAC together. But in exchange for open doors, Weaver always wanted sex. This went on for more than three years. — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

More than three years.

In June 2020, Weaver offered me an internship position at the Lincoln Project. I happily accepted it, because I believed in their mission and hoped this would be an opportunity to launch a political career. — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

But Weaver’s incessant inquiring about my sex life continued. This was paired with him pressing me on when we would meet and sexual propositions. We never met. — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

Over the years of knowing Weaver I became aware he was similarly messaging other young men, some of whom happened to be my friends, speaking to them with the same language he used with me. — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

This story is oddly familiar to the other stories we’ve seen coming out about John and his DMs.

As I share this now, I feel a heavy weight lifting. In some ways, my experience with Weaver led me to become disenchanted with the idea of working in politics. — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

I never knew the extent of his actions and I hope others he targeted for grooming will feel comfortable telling their stories. I just wish I had said something sooner. — Alexander (@politikazam) February 1, 2021

Are there more?

***

