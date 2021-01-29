We’ve come to the conclusion that Democrats think Americans have a short memory and/or are too stupid to know when they’re being huge hypocrites. Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of ‘and.’

That or perhaps they are the ones with a short memory, like Senator. Diane Savino:

Twitter should ban this dude now.

Really, Diane?

Ummm, this was an actual quote from Maxine Waters about Trump supporters, Cuomo Watch just put ‘Cuomo’ in there.

So she apologized and said it was wrong for Maxine to say such a thing.

Oh, wait.

Nope.

These people.

Maybe she missed it but it was a Republican who was shot because of political rhetoric, not a Democrat.

We’re almost embarrassed for her.

Almost.

Wow.

HA HA HA HA

Yup.

Sit ALL the way down.

Twice.

***

