We’ve come to the conclusion that Democrats think Americans have a short memory and/or are too stupid to know when they’re being huge hypocrites. Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of ‘and.’

That or perhaps they are the ones with a short memory, like Senator. Diane Savino:

This is beyond outrageous. Two weeks ago we saw what happened when arsonists throw gas around. Twitter should ban this dude now! https://t.co/C23G87ThhU — Senator Diane Savino (@dianesavino) January 29, 2021

Twitter should ban this dude now.

Really, Diane?

Ummm, this was an actual quote from Maxine Waters about Trump supporters, Cuomo Watch just put ‘Cuomo’ in there.

It's the exact quote Maxine Waters said in 2017, just swapped "Cuomo" for "Trump" — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) January 29, 2021

So she apologized and said it was wrong for Maxine to say such a thing.

Oh, wait.

Nope.

I see what they did, but, that was then and this is now, and 4 years of Trump has led to words becoming weapons. We can't just ignore them anymore, people take them as a call to violent actions. — Senator Diane Savino (@dianesavino) January 29, 2021

These people.

Maybe she missed it but it was a Republican who was shot because of political rhetoric, not a Democrat.

Considering you were OK with ignoring the members of your party using words as "weapons", you may want to check yourself. This wreck is a heck of a ratio. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 29, 2021

We’re almost embarrassed for her.

Almost.

“I see what they did, but I didn’t realize it was actually a Democrat who said this, so now I have to make an excuse instead of admitting I missed the sarcasm and condemning Maxine Waters for the exact behavior I just said was beyond outrageous.” Wow. 🙄 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 29, 2021

Wow.

Oh, I didn’t realize a Democrat said it. It’s fine. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 29, 2021

HA HA HA HA

Yup.

She said that less than a year after Steve Scalise was almost killed on a baseball field by a deranged Bernie supporter whose intent was to kill the entire Republican caucus. Sit down. — Stacey – 1776 (@ScotsFyre) January 29, 2021

Sit ALL the way down.

Twice.

