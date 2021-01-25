Bernie Sanders is getting more attention than Biden. Heh.

Granted, we’re not sure how much Bernie is enjoying his newfound social media fame but we sure have been laughing at it.

A lot.

Thinking this from Kristy Swanson may be our favorite meme yet mainly because of the context:

My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who heard Bernie was pouting at the inauguration last night. I guess it's pretty serious. pic.twitter.com/GrMVHJZXRd — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 25, 2021

Perfect.

And yeah, we guess it’s pretty serious.

Thank You Simone — David Clark (@Dwcc1967David) January 25, 2021

Heh.

Just when I thought I couldn’t love you any more than I do already, you throw this gem out and knock the charts all out of whack!! — John P (@jpellster) January 25, 2021

But he had cool designer gloves! — Michele (@CApeachinGA) January 25, 2021

Yup, everyone else can go home now.

***

