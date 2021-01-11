There are two fairly easy rules to remember when on Twitter.

One: Never compare anything to the Holocaust.

Two: Never compare anything to 9/11.

These are not difficult rules but for whatever reason, melodramatic twits like Seth Abramson can never quite figure that out.

Seriously with this?

I can't help but feel that 1/6 changed America even more than 9/11 did. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 10, 2021

Suppose we should just be glad Seth didn’t write 1000 tweets about it.

Now, we’re not writing off the seriousness of what took place in the Capitol. That was abhorrent and those responsible should be held accountable BUT comparing that to the murder of 3000 innocent Americans … not a good look, dude.

Not at all.

Might be true. It’s the day the left openly declared there are no limits to what they’ll do with power. It’s terrifying. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) January 11, 2021

Seems his tweet did not work out the way he thought it would.

I can't help but think 2020 changed America even more than 1/6 did. pic.twitter.com/LJIB5Re6jE — habakkuk (@stms____4) January 11, 2021

Oof.

And good point.

Americans watched all summer from their locked-down homes as certain groups were allowed to destroy communities in the name of whatever group the Democrats were standing behind at the time.

We came together after 9/11. We came apart after 1/6. — Richard L. Floyd (@rfloyd7) January 10, 2021

Indeed.

Anxiously awaiting his 1000 tweet thread about it all. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 11, 2021

PLEASE, don’t give him any ideas.

***

