Last night Apple removed Parler from their app store because apparently, anyone with a different point of view or set of ideals shouldn’t have a place to share said point of view and ideals. Many of the people now on Parler had no choice in the matter as well as Twitter decided to ‘purge’ them from their site. Thousands and thousands of people gone, just like that.

We should start calling Jack, Thanos.

If we were only kidding.

Granted, they claim they are removing people without phone numbers or emails, some are saying it’s ONLY THOSE CRAZY Q PEOPLE (which is not true) … and sadly, those who haven’t been impacted are AOK with all of this.

Jack even celebrated it with a tweet:

Ugh, this guy is just a toad.

Remember when he told Congress they don’t discriminate against or censor the Right?

Lies lies lies, yeah!

Cute to mock that Parler was top in the app store before it was removed… Rubbing antitrust collusion in everyone's faces because you know it'll never be investigated under a Biden administration. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 10, 2021

You are a pathetic weasel. Please unfollow me before you ban me. Oh, and it’ll come for you too one day. Read history instead of micro dosing all day. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 10, 2021

Wow, Dude.

You’ve lost your freaken mind. But you definitely made the history books….. So did Hitler. #HeilJack — Mz. KimPossible (@real_miss_kim) January 10, 2021

Interesting, and not in a good way, how the very people who have spent the last four years accusing Trump of being Hitler are acting more like the dictator themselves than Trump ever did. The Left always accuses the Right of what they’re guilty of … never forget that.

O cool you're happy about crushing your competition. Guess we know for sure you all colluded. Hope you're all taken to court. — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) January 10, 2021

Jack may be more of a crony capitalist than we realized.

LOLOL! I will squeal with delight as I watch Twitter stock take the inevitable nosedive. Once a dynamic platform, now an echo chamber for the most dull and uninteresting the world has to offer. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 10, 2021

How it started / How it's going pic.twitter.com/iiAjBcYM5z — Doctor/Master/Esquire are my preferred pronouns (@jer2911tx) January 10, 2021

China loves Dorsey — KVK (@NurseKV) January 10, 2021

And he loves them.

***

