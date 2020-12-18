AOC really doesn’t understand how any of this works. Like, at all.

Then again, she thinks the solution to all of our problems is taxing the nameless, faceless rich which of course appeals to her vapid base who think they paid more in taxes last year because their refund was smaller.

Don’t make that face, they really think like that.

Apparently, AOC isn’t getting her way with her COVID relief demands …

TAX CUTS BENEFITTED 80% OF ALL TAX PAYERS.

And we hate to break it to her but if these corporations get sued out of existence they can’t pay their employees.

Seriously, at this point, we’re starting to wonder if she says stupid crap on purpose for attention.

TAX SCAM.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry Americans who benefitted from those cuts, who have been able to keep more of the money YOU EARN … that’s a scam.

No words.

But wait, there’s more:

Without corporations, THERE ARE NO JOBS.

We get it, she wants us all dependent on the government but PASS.

The same schools the unions have kept shut down.

As someone somewhere once said, stuff it.

True story.

***

Tags: AOCCOVIDCOVID-relieftaxesTaxing the Rich