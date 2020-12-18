AOC really doesn’t understand how any of this works. Like, at all.

Then again, she thinks the solution to all of our problems is taxing the nameless, faceless rich which of course appeals to her vapid base who think they paid more in taxes last year because their refund was smaller.

Don’t make that face, they really think like that.

Apparently, AOC isn’t getting her way with her COVID relief demands …

“You can either get stimulus money or unemployment but not both,” say Republicans demanding corporate immunity for worker abuse AND tax cuts for the very rich AND subsidies for friends AND total lack of oversight or accountability for their connected pals scamming PPP AND… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2020

TAX CUTS BENEFITTED 80% OF ALL TAX PAYERS.

And we hate to break it to her but if these corporations get sued out of existence they can’t pay their employees.

Seriously, at this point, we’re starting to wonder if she says stupid crap on purpose for attention.

If Republicans are suddenly so concerned about government spending after their years of corrupt giveaways, I have a great solution for them. Let’s repeal the $2 TRILLION GOP tax scam from ‘17 to pay for a whole slew of proposals that actually help working people. Done ✅ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2020

TAX SCAM.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry Americans who benefitted from those cuts, who have been able to keep more of the money YOU EARN … that’s a scam.

No words.

But wait, there’s more:

Let me make something EXTRA clear. Dems have demanded:

– $1200 checks

– restoring $600 UI

– Retroactive benefits That’s not just a statement- even Speaker Pelosi has pushed for retroactive benefits. Senate Republicans are hacking it back to $600 & demanding corporate bailouts. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2020

Without corporations, THERE ARE NO JOBS.

We get it, she wants us all dependent on the government but PASS.

We have also demanded school, hospital, and mass transit funding (aka “state and local”) and Republicans have treated that as a “deal breaker.” Yes. Teacher salaries and funding school safety measures for safe reopening are a “dealbreaker” for GOP. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2020

The same schools the unions have kept shut down.

Also to be clear, here are just SOME of the items Republicans are fighting tooth and nail against in the middle of a pandemic: – 2nd round of $1200 checks

– Restoring unemployment $

– Money for school, hospital, public transit

– Retroactive benefits

– Mortgage & rent protections — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2020

As someone somewhere once said, stuff it.

And that economic illiteracy is what fuels class warfare and why liberals keep getting elected. — Brent Swenson (@BrentSwenson2) December 18, 2020

True story.

***

