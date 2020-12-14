We agree with Emily Zanotti when it comes to whether or not blogger/writer/whatever Virginia Duan has a bunch of people just lining up to be her pal.

Pretty sure that’s not happening.

Something makes me think this person doesn’t have a waiting list doe new friends regardless pic.twitter.com/pxb8KvWAnB — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 12, 2020

White friends are so problematic. Yup.

This editor needs to add a rule as well, ‘Why I Have A ‘No Insane SJW Woke Batsh*t Lunatics Friends’ Rule.

Sounds legit, yeah?

Titania McGrath, a parody made famous by the fact that so many people think she’s real because the Left is truly just that insane, had this to say:

Every time you befriend a white person, racism wins. https://t.co/BDwE80vaoE pic.twitter.com/6pznn9UH3D — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 12, 2020

RIGHT?!

Hanging out with white people means racism wins.

Heh.

Sadly, far too many people probably agree with her.

Him.

Them.

Whatever.

This is Babylon Bee. Change my mind. — Jody Taylor (@Jodyjtaylor) December 13, 2020

You’d think but nope.

They really have become a parody of themselves.

That’s why I unfollow myself every morning. — Eric Winegarden 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) December 13, 2020

Freakin whitey, man. 😂 — Dr. Grand Poobah Fuzzy Slippers, DVM (@Matt_Schtick1) December 12, 2020

Pshh… I make NO new friends! 🤪 — desinutan (@desinutan) December 12, 2020

That’ll show ’em!

Jokes on them I don't have any friends — Epir (@_Epir_) December 12, 2020

And during the Christmas season does an angel get its wings? — Susan O'Malley, MD (@DrSusanOMalley) December 12, 2020

The best way to unite is to divide ‼️ — CrazyProfessor 🇬🇭 (@CrazyPr0fessor) December 12, 2020

I'm stocked up on pink haired woke friends, so it works out well. — Stephan J-J (@StephanJJ1) December 13, 2020

Nice to have a balance.

*snort*

***

Related:

‘Anything change’? Drew Holden DROPS USA Today for their coverage of Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusations and it takes just 1 screenshot

SOOO much unity! Amy ‘Jesus-Land’ Siskind tries deleting VILE tweet where she straight-up threatened the suburbs (but we got it!)

HOOBOY! Michigan judge allows release of forensic examination of Dominion Voting Machines in Antrim County that MI officials tried to block