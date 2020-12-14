We agree with Emily Zanotti when it comes to whether or not blogger/writer/whatever Virginia Duan has a bunch of people just lining up to be her pal.

Pretty sure that’s not happening.

White friends are so problematic. Yup.

This editor needs to add a rule as well, ‘Why I Have A ‘No Insane SJW Woke Batsh*t Lunatics Friends’ Rule.

Sounds legit, yeah?

Titania McGrath, a parody made famous by the fact that so many people think she’s real because the Left is truly just that insane, had this to say:

RIGHT?!

Hanging out with white people means racism wins.

Heh.

Trending

Sadly, far too many people probably agree with her.

Him.

Them.

Whatever.

You’d think but nope.

They really have become a parody of themselves.

That’ll show ’em!

Nice to have a balance.

*snort*

***

Related:

‘Anything change’? Drew Holden DROPS USA Today for their coverage of Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusations and it takes just 1 screenshot

SOOO much unity! Amy ‘Jesus-Land’ Siskind tries deleting VILE tweet where she straight-up threatened the suburbs (but we got it!)

HOOBOY! Michigan judge allows release of forensic examination of Dominion Voting Machines in Antrim County that MI officials tried to block

Tags: friendsracismSJWTitania McGrathVirginia Duanwhite people