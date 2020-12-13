Who knew being a Democrat was so funny?
Oh, that’s right … we all did.
They really have become nothing more than a caricature at this point.
Suppose we owe the Maryland Democratic Party a batch of sugar cookies (no wait, thumbprints) for making us all laugh so early on a Sunday morning because God knows we all need the laugh right now.
Not entirely sure what they were thinking with this tweet but hey, who are we to look a gift horse in the mouth?
Tell us you’re a democrat, without telling us you’re a democrat. ⬇️
— Maryland Democratic Party (@mddems) December 11, 2020
We have a tiny little L on our Left shoe so we know which is which.
That works.
Not quite as well as these others though:
A community garden would feed everyone.
No, I don't have any available property, I haven't purchased any tools, I'm not available for weeding, & I won't have time to harvest.
I would love to distribute the bounty.
— Jolly Old Smirk (@FoundersGirl) December 13, 2020
Just be sure to not plant any racist veggies
— Cassie Miller (@alilpolitical) December 13, 2020
Lookin’ at you, rutabagas.
I voted for Biden despite his age, race & gender being incongruous w/ my "principles" or having any idea what he's gonna do, due to a lack of true media scrutiny. But we beat the orange cheeto, despite mostly failing in congress, so yay! A return to previously corrupt norms.
— Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) December 12, 2020
The only way not to be racist is to be anti-racist which means I have to talk about race all the time.
— Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) December 12, 2020
This request is a micro-aggression and you should be cancelled because I’m triggered!
— GAGirl1967 ❤️ life and live it to the fullest! (@Tamzilla_52) December 13, 2020
Those rat bastards should be cancelled because they've turned my state into a giant crap hole!
— Mike wishes you a Merry Christmas!🇺🇸♿ (@mudflap54) December 13, 2020
All my problems are someone else’s fault.
— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 13, 2020
All I want is people’s tax money and for everyone to pay for my every single need. I hold no responsibility for my actions and don’t care if the cost of living increases where I live. Welfare Queens and Kings slay! Guns are scary! Fuck the police! Republicans are evil!
— 🎄The Padoru Ghost of Christmas 🎄 (@TheLibertyGhost) December 13, 2020
I vote early and often on election day and for days afterwards.
— Suitcases full of ballots bot (@always_on_hold) December 13, 2020
— JayJay (@tantrumblue1) December 12, 2020
I don't value human life in the womb.
— Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) December 13, 2020
My tolerance and compassion extend only to those who think like me.
— #Nats Fan Carla ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) December 13, 2020
— Bryan O'Nolan (@BryanONolan) December 12, 2020
BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
And curtain.
***
