Who knew being a Democrat was so funny?

Oh, that’s right … we all did.

They really have become nothing more than a caricature at this point.

Suppose we owe the Maryland Democratic Party a batch of sugar cookies (no wait, thumbprints) for making us all laugh so early on a Sunday morning because God knows we all need the laugh right now.

Not entirely sure what they were thinking with this tweet but hey, who are we to look a gift horse in the mouth?

Tell us you’re a democrat, without telling us you’re a democrat. ⬇️ — Maryland Democratic Party (@mddems) December 11, 2020

We have a tiny little L on our Left shoe so we know which is which.

That works.

Not quite as well as these others though:

A community garden would feed everyone. No, I don't have any available property, I haven't purchased any tools, I'm not available for weeding, & I won't have time to harvest. I would love to distribute the bounty. — Jolly Old Smirk (@FoundersGirl) December 13, 2020

Just be sure to not plant any racist veggies — Cassie Miller (@alilpolitical) December 13, 2020

Lookin’ at you, rutabagas.

I voted for Biden despite his age, race & gender being incongruous w/ my "principles" or having any idea what he's gonna do, due to a lack of true media scrutiny. But we beat the orange cheeto, despite mostly failing in congress, so yay! A return to previously corrupt norms. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) December 12, 2020

The only way not to be racist is to be anti-racist which means I have to talk about race all the time. — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) December 12, 2020

This request is a micro-aggression and you should be cancelled because I’m triggered! — GAGirl1967 ❤️ life and live it to the fullest! (@Tamzilla_52) December 13, 2020

Those rat bastards should be cancelled because they've turned my state into a giant crap hole! — Mike wishes you a Merry Christmas!🇺🇸♿ (@mudflap54) December 13, 2020

All my problems are someone else’s fault. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 13, 2020

All I want is people’s tax money and for everyone to pay for my every single need. I hold no responsibility for my actions and don’t care if the cost of living increases where I live. Welfare Queens and Kings slay! Guns are scary! Fuck the police! Republicans are evil! — 🎄The Padoru Ghost of Christmas 🎄 (@TheLibertyGhost) December 13, 2020

I vote early and often on election day and for days afterwards. — Suitcases full of ballots bot (@always_on_hold) December 13, 2020

I don't value human life in the womb. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) December 13, 2020

My tolerance and compassion extend only to those who think like me. — #Nats Fan Carla ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) December 13, 2020

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

And curtain.

***

