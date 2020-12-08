If you read one more thing today, read the story about Eric Swalwell’s involvement with a female Chinese intelligence operative … and THEN read this nonsense where he claims a hurting American DM’d him about COVID relief.

You know, the same COVID relief Democrats have been blocking for months.

The same COVID relief Nancy Pelosi admitted she held off on for political reasons.

If you read one more thing tonight, read this. And, I’m talking to you, @senatemajldr. Americans are hurting. Pass #COVID19 relief now! pic.twitter.com/rxwyIr5tVt — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 7, 2020

Right.

UPDATE: after I posted a DM from a fellow citizen in need of #COVID19 relief, so many of you reached out to me to help. What a renewal of faith in humankind. Here’s how the family responded to your generosity. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/vVAi7WA4j1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 8, 2020

So let us get this straight. This person, whoever they are, messaged Eric because they were behind on their rent and counting on the stimulus to help catch them back up but when people offered to chip in and actually help them they said no and wanted to wait for the Georgia run-off? Risking homelessness and starvation to own the cons?

Yeah, we don’t buy this.

Not at all.

If you'd stop lying about who is holding up aid, maybe you wouldn't have ill informed constituents. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 8, 2020

So desperate that they are more focused on an election than their own survival? Doesn’t seem likely. — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) December 8, 2020

You lying little fartmeister!! Not even a convincing fake. — President-Elect WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) December 8, 2020

Fartmeister.

Remember when he made up the passenger on the airplane who thanked him for trying to impeach Trump?

Heh.

How many times did you have sex with the ChiCom operative, fucco? — EJM1963WI 🏌️ (@ejm1963) December 8, 2020

Oof.

Please forward to Nancy. If she can squeeze in the time between Happy Hour and her ice cream break. — OverLord Elect – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) December 8, 2020

And her blowouts.

Ya’ know, maybe Eric should just delete his account … yeah.

***

