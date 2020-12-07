Wow.

Just wow.

After many governors locked Americans down, they have some serious bills stacking up and gosh, we’re pretty sure $1200 from the feds isn’t going to cut it. This is INSANE … and it’s our government at work.

YAY!

NEW: Nearly 12 million renters will owe ~$5,800 in back rent and utilities by early January. It's the latest alarming sign that millions of unemployed Americans can't pay for basic needs. “This is like a Charles Dickens novel," utility director told mehttps://t.co/uBH31JAlhX — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) December 7, 2020

And get this, what’s even worse is that some of the worst perpetrators of the lockdowns (looking at you Newsom and Whitmer) are already starting to push them AGAIN because you know, they worked so well the first time.

Ahem.

Jesse Kelly called down the thunder on anyone pushing for further lockdowns because you know, ‘you just stay home, watch Netflix and relax and stuff’.

You hear that? That’s the sound of a freight train coming down the tracks. The coming debt crisis is gonna make all your “2020 is the worst year ever!” takes expire pretty quickly. Tried to warn y’all. Go home though. Stay safe. Watch Netflix. https://t.co/BlSmoUBHg1 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 7, 2020

Locking down is killing this country faster than any virus.

There is one thing that will stop the debt/mental health crisis that is coming for this nation: Open the country up again. You cannot stimulus bill your way out of this. You choose to live with this virus or you’re gonna regret it. Believe me, you will. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 7, 2020

Jesse just wants to kill grandma and stuff.

And don’t worry, Jesse, we believe you.

"WHY ARE THEY ALL SO UNEMPLOYED" – asks zero journalists. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) December 7, 2020

Yeah, we’re not seeing our local brave firefighters interviewing people who are losing their jobs and livelihoods due to these lockdowns.

Wonder why that is.

Good luck refinancing those mortgages, you "non-essentials!" — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) December 7, 2020

I was told not to pay my rent “because the government will have to do something”. Huh? Why is it their job to bail me out? I was self-employed, lost my livelihood, got two PT jobs to pay the bills – including the rent. Where’s my extra $600/wk? — MaryKay (@MaryKOrioles) December 7, 2020

"but ugh, it's just a mask, it'll be okay" — Tim (@Timerican) December 7, 2020

Don’t be so selfish, wear a mask!

*eye roll*

“Two weeks to slow the spread” — peetmoss (@peetmoss2) December 7, 2020

They’re all such liars. Every single one of them.

***

