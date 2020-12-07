We get what Andrew Yang was trying to do here, he was trying to push the notion that the government should give us all a bunch of free money because you know, money grows on trees and stuff. But it didn’t exactly work out the way he thought it would:

You know what really helps businesses? Customers with money. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) December 5, 2020

You know what really helps businesses, Andrew? The government NOT placing draconian and overreaching restrictions on them to somehow battle a virus. Customers with money don’t matter when the doors are closed … derp.

You know what really helps businesses? Abolishing all forms of taxation. — Austin PetersEn (@AP4Liberty) December 5, 2020

Or you know, leaving them alone entirely so their doors can remain open.

Just spitballin’ here.

Youre a likeable guy, Andrew. But sometimes the more obvious problem escapes you. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) December 5, 2020

Missed it by JUST this much.

If you know this why are you a Democrat so in love with policies to tax away customer money? — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) December 6, 2020

Fair question.

Yet YOU and the D fight to keep everything closed. Jackass. — Terri Zerr (@terri_zerr) December 7, 2020

He needs better ideas than "They'll like me if I pay them" — Ordy Packard's Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) December 6, 2020

Buying friends is really not a good look.

Nope.

"You know what really helps businesses?" Yes: pic.twitter.com/6lFdF6ek9M — Rather Notsay (@rathernotsay) December 6, 2020

You know what really helps businesses? Being open. — 🎄🤶🏻Mrs Jess Claus🤶🏻🎄 (@ShenanigansMom) December 5, 2020

And not having Democrats vandalize, loot, and burn their stores. — Tugboat-Elect Phil (@TugboatPhil) December 5, 2020

Now now, open AND not vandalized, looted, and/or burned down by ‘peaceful protesters’?

That may be asking too much.

***

Related:

Now, THAT’S unhinged! Oregon teacher loses her ever-loving mind on anti-lockdown protesters annnd OMG-LOL (watch)

‘I wonder WHY? ;)’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS Media Matters TOOLS with receipt-filled thread for trying to distract from her DOJ lawsuit

‘You spoiled rotten BRAT’: Candace Owens knocks AOC OUT with some brutal truth about what it REALLY means to ‘work hard’