We would play the Jeopardy snark game here with Nate McMurray’s lame-a*s tweet about him supposedly intimidating a Trump supporter in a large truck but we’re still mourning the loss of Alex Trebek and that just doesn’t seem appropriate.
Plus this guy doesn’t deserve the Jeopardy treatment.
C’mon, really dude?
I saw a huge truck with Trump flags flying. I was in the same lot, so I couldn’t resist. I drove over and against my better judgment asked him, “Why?” I expected a burly looking dude. Let just say, that was not the case. He scurried off, and I thought…
“Ah. That’s why…”
— Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) December 4, 2020
Sure.
Sure he did.
And then he noticed a school bus full of orphaned children being driven by a nun that was being taken over by a large group of ninja grizzlies so he raced over to save them all …
Hey, that’s about as believable as Nate’s story about the mystery Trump supporter who scurried off.
Adorable imagination, did your social justice warrior chest swell with pride ?
— Jolly Old Smirk (@FoundersGirl) December 5, 2020
You don't have the balls. pic.twitter.com/DAeERXDQ60
— RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) December 5, 2020
— Wonton 🔴 Hammer (@CyberWonton) December 5, 2020
Approaching guys in parking lots is not new for you then?
— Tugboat-Elect Phil (@TugboatPhil) December 4, 2020
*snort*
— AmErican Christmas (@Flipper628) December 5, 2020
Your bravery knows no bounds. Hats off to you, sir.
— Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 6, 2020
Wanna know what’s funny?
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UqISyiZl4U
— Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 6, 2020
So easy.
Too easy.
And too funny.
***
Related:
‘Now do Democrats breaking their OWN rules’: MSNBC blue-check shaming Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree crowd BACKFIRES
‘I wonder WHY? ;)’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS Media Matters TOOLS with receipt-filled thread for trying to distract from her DOJ lawsuit
‘You spoiled rotten BRAT’: Candace Owens knocks AOC OUT with some brutal truth about what it REALLY means to ‘work hard’