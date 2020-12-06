We would play the Jeopardy snark game here with Nate McMurray’s lame-a*s tweet about him supposedly intimidating a Trump supporter in a large truck but we’re still mourning the loss of Alex Trebek and that just doesn’t seem appropriate.

Plus this guy doesn’t deserve the Jeopardy treatment.

C’mon, really dude?

Sure.

Sure he did.

And then he noticed a school bus full of orphaned children being driven by a nun that was being taken over by a large group of ninja grizzlies so he raced over to save them all …

Hey, that’s about as believable as Nate’s story about the mystery Trump supporter who scurried off.

Trending

*snort*

Wanna know what’s funny?

So easy.

Too easy.

And too funny.

***

Related:

‘Now do Democrats breaking their OWN rules’: MSNBC blue-check shaming Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree crowd BACKFIRES

‘I wonder WHY? ;)’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS Media Matters TOOLS with receipt-filled thread for trying to distract from her DOJ lawsuit

‘You spoiled rotten BRAT’: Candace Owens knocks AOC OUT with some brutal truth about what it REALLY means to ‘work hard’

Tags: flagsNate McMurrayTrumpTrump Supporter