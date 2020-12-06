Sharyl Attkisson is still suing the DOJ over the Obama administration allegedly spying on her computer. She notes that as of late there seems to be an effort by the usual suspects aka tools at Media Matters to distract people from paying attention to her lawsuit.

As she says, gosh, wonder why:

She was happy to explain why in a thread:

Silly Media Matters.

Accurate.

… ‘the intruder accessed Ms. Attkisson’s Skype account, stole the password, activated the audio, and made heavy use of both.’

Yikes.

Over seven years ago now.

And she’s still waiting for justice.

Sharyl isn’t about to let them forget.

***

