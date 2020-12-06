Sharyl Attkisson is still suing the DOJ over the Obama administration allegedly spying on her computer. She notes that as of late there seems to be an effort by the usual suspects aka tools at Media Matters to distract people from paying attention to her lawsuit.

As she says, gosh, wonder why:

1-I notice some of the usual suspects are suddenly going to great lengths to trying to make you not pay attention my lawsuit vs. the DOJ agents who infiltrated my computers (who I'm suing).

I wonder why? 😉

I will Tweet a bit of factual info… to follow. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 5, 2020

She was happy to explain why in a thread:

2-Most of the facts and documents can be found here in one place, including exposing the silly Media Matters old propaganda narratives about "a stuck backspace key" that some are trying to pass around today.https://t.co/rRQNtcv3iq — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 5, 2020

Silly Media Matters.

Accurate.

3-One of the officials involved in helping with the forensic efforts, a former FBI official, summarized some of the details in his sworn statement for my lawsuit suing the Dept. of Justice. pic.twitter.com/LLO1PVprUE — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 5, 2020

… ‘the intruder accessed Ms. Attkisson’s Skype account, stole the password, activated the audio, and made heavy use of both.’

Yikes.

4-That after CBS and its own independent forensics experts confirmed my source's forensics that found remote intruders hacked into my computers and accessed the CBS News system via my computers. CBS announced in June 2013.

(VIDEO)https://t.co/hXyOOS3stD

https://t.co/96U4P0Q8bX — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 5, 2020

Over seven years ago now.

And she’s still waiting for justice.

5-Other independent forensic exams have continued to bring in even more details of the government intrusions into my computers. pic.twitter.com/MmMyJZ1DyP — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 5, 2020

6-And now, interesting that one of the ex-federal agents I'm suing, who took part in one of the spy operations on me and 100s of Americans, does not want my case dismissed. pic.twitter.com/DPrgFEDFhW — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 5, 2020

7-So very curious, indeed, that a number of accounts are circulating old Media matters propaganda about Attkisson v. DOJ Rosenstein et al.

That tells us something 😉 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 5, 2020

Sharyl isn’t about to let them forget.

***

