What is the deal with all the USB drives?

It was a thumb-drive in Virginia that magically gave Abigail Spanberger the election; just enough votes were ‘found’ on a thumb-drive in Henrico county after Nick Freitas had been leading by a rather large clip. And now this thumb-drive ‘handoff’?

Why would she hand it off in such a sneaky way?

She scores!

And Herschel would know about a handoff.

It’s definitely odd.

Like so many other things about this election.

