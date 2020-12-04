What is the deal with all the USB drives?

It was a thumb-drive in Virginia that magically gave Abigail Spanberger the election; just enough votes were ‘found’ on a thumb-drive in Henrico county after Nick Freitas had been leading by a rather large clip. And now this thumb-drive ‘handoff’?

Why would she hand it off in such a sneaky way?

WOW…it’s time to start holding people accountable! That is one of the best handoffs I’ve seen and I’ve seen a lot in my football days. https://t.co/vgjPb7G70X — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) December 4, 2020

She scores!

And Herschel would know about a handoff.

🚨🚨BenBC – Ruby Freeman / Shaye Freeman Moss USB Transfer Breakdown WATCH MY FIRST OFFICIAL VIDEO BREAKDOWN!https://t.co/BKJDbMjKou via @YouTube — BenBC🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) December 4, 2020

Notice the 3rd party attempting to block out the camera view. — sweetakin💙 (@sweetakin) December 4, 2020

The classic stretch n' grab. 🙄 — 🌟🌎💜Ͼ⩜∤∅Řï-Ͳ∊ŗŕą💜🌎🌟 (@CatoriTerra) December 4, 2020

Should be easy to identify both individuals and bring them in for questioning — Mike Lovelace (@MikeLovelace67) December 4, 2020

They would have been better off running the Statue of Liberty play. And that would have been incredibly ironic. — parker paulie (@ParkerPaulie) December 4, 2020

It’s definitely odd.

Like so many other things about this election.

