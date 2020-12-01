Some of this testimony we’ve been seeing in these hearings … wow.

For example, this witness talking about what she saw with military ballots? Huge (and insane) if in the least bit true:

Witness at #MichiganHearing says all military ballots she saw looked like "xerox copies" of each other, none were registered Michigan voters and all were for Biden pic.twitter.com/nU6OMG7M88 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 1, 2020

She claims there was not a single Trump vote in a huge batch from the military.

K.

She also claims several of the voters were not registered.

K again.

Nothing to see here, folks.

Hard to know what is and isn’t real. We so get that, but still … wow.

Most are missing the point. Only REGISTERED voters are allowed to vote regardless on which candidate they voted for. So many trolls online it’s disgusting — LizSa (@lightoverdark8) December 1, 2020

This. ^

Yeah, we should audit all the votes shouldn't we? — President-Elect Of The Kek (@HoneyBadgerWins) December 1, 2020

If everything is on the up and up what does it hurt, right?

Put everyone’s worries to rest?

Hell, we wasted four years listening to Democrats claim Russians fixed the 2016 election, we can probably spend a few more weeks making sure the 2020 election with all of its anomalies and irregularities is legit.

Democrats are so convinced Biden won why should they care?

***

