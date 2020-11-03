Keith Ellison seems nervous. Hrm.

Wonder why?

If you’ve voted, great! Can you please call a friend? Spend a little time getting friends, fams, and folks out to the polls. We don’t have all of the votes we need quite yet. So, help a friend (even a brand new friend) vote. Right now would be awesome. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) November 3, 2020

Right now would be awesome.

Heh.

Someone isn’t sounding all that confident.

Isn’t that great?

What? — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) November 3, 2020

Who?

Why?

Thumbs up!

Chuckling in Donald Trump — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) November 3, 2020

Wonder what that actually sounds like.

I voted in Minnesota. Hennepin County. Trump and straight red down the line!! #TurnMinnesotaRed — G Meyer 🇺🇸 (@OneMinnesotaMom) November 3, 2020

Gee that’s a shame — Wendy Whiner (@Havencreater) November 3, 2020

Its over for you people. — William Poole (@MetricHotrods) November 3, 2020

Wouldn’t that be great?

***

Related:

WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?! Chelsea Handler shares two pics of her celebrating the fact she voted and OMG OUR EYES

Tension BREAKER! Had to be done! Video telling Canadians NOT to vote is one of the funniest damn things you’ll see today (watch)

‘PROUDLY voting Trump this year’: Reagan Battalion’s thread of 2016 #NeverTrump voters who are voting Trump NOW should terrify Democrats