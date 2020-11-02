Lefties attacked a Biden voter for saying people should not attack one another over politics.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Diana S. Fleischman put together a fairly reasonable thread about the reality of people and politics, and we don’t disagree with her main premise in that regardless of how people vote, they should be able to be adults and even be friends.

How dare she try and appeal to the rational side of humanity, amirite?

Bob and Sally seem to have it figured out.

She continued.

And yes, sexual interest is very helpful when it comes to improving your tolerance of diverging views- it's one of the only motivations that's stronger than tribalism. But rather than imagining their stick figure coitus, I like to think that Bob and Sally just like to cuddle. — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) November 1, 2020

K.

OH! You're tolerant of other viewpoints?! It must be because your viewpoints are THE WORST! — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) November 1, 2020

Interesting.

She finished strong though:

1- I voted Biden

2- Trump the Nazi has a Jewish daughter & grandchildren and put his Jewish son in law in charge of a middle east peace deal.

3- Millions of Black, Latin, Gay and immigrant Americans are Republican & voting for Trump.

4- Hate tweeting won't make anything better. — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) November 2, 2020

Makes sense, right?

So you know the Left completely lost their sh*t and attacked her for it …

Congrats on proving once again that evolutionary psychology isn't a real field and all the people in it are charlatans — thebubblebitch (@forkinshirtball) November 2, 2020

Wha?

I love how hard you’re looking for a path to redemption for the racists in your life. There isn’t one. They don’t get to come back. Maybe stop pretending you’re on our side. You’re on theirs. You always will be. — Anne B (@abroshar) November 2, 2020

Diana’s whole thread was about how we can still be adults and friends and Anne the Leftist just said she’s not on her side.

Think she missed the point.

Oh, it gets worse.

I somehow don’t believe you voted Biden. — TekKwenePhD ⚖️ (@tekkwene) November 2, 2020

It’s 2020 and you’re still making the “he has [insert minority] friends and family so he can’t be a racist/Nazi!” argument. How embarrassing. — Shaun Hashim (@shaunhashim) November 2, 2020

They’re proving once again that the Right thinks the Left are people with bad ideas, the Left hates the Right and thinks they’re bad people.

This is nuts.

These are ridiculous justifications for forgiving a party made up of people who set out to destroy America. You are either really naive or woefully uninformed. — Miss Anthrope Don't Play (@therealBAMFHBIC) November 2, 2020

Huh?

Evolutionary psychologist always tell on themselves. — no justice, no peace (@nandelabra) November 2, 2020

How dare she not be batsh*t crazy like the rest of them.

No. Anyone who supports trump or these Republicans are saying to me a Black woman that they do not care about me or people who look like me. I can't look over that. I refuse. — NL (@NLGREY) November 2, 2020

The Left has done so much damage to so many people, and all for power and politics. It’s insane.

I think this is misguided. I prefer to remain a kind, decent person – in part by not shaking the hands of fascists. Under Hitler, would you have suggested that we shake hands with Nazis? — Katherine Davies (@mamandebullies) November 2, 2020

Alrighty.

Gosh, leftists are vicious. This thread is a case study. — ATLAS (@DruggedValkyrie) November 2, 2020

Seriously.

We got nothing.

This is just insane hatred based on ridiculous lies propagated by a party so desperate for power they’d burn down this entire country and the people who live here.

Vote accordingly.

