We knew the moment Obama started on the campaign trail the lies would flow but man oh man, his nonsense about taxes has been off the charts. First he claimed he was proud to pay 40 cents of every dollar he makes in taxes (which was a lie), and now he’s claiming Trump’s tax cuts only helped billionaires.

Even the New York Times admitted 80% of Americans benefitted from those cuts, Obama.

C’mon, man!

OBAMA: "The only people truly better off than they were four years ago are the billionaires that got Trump's tax cuts." pic.twitter.com/IYLgDo7sFu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 27, 2020

The man has been out of office for nearly four years and this editor still cringes at the sound of his voice.

And oops.

Wait, shouldn't we be better off? Wasn't the Trump economy all because of Obama/Biden? So if it sucks, it's their fault also. — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) October 27, 2020

Right? Didn’t Obama try and take credit for Trump’s economy?

Sorry, but those lies don't work anymore. — REBELHockeyMama #RainwaterforIndiana (@MNHockeymama) October 27, 2020

They still work on the same vapid people they worked on for eight years.

Not so much for the rest of us.

We’re better off than 4 years ago — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) October 27, 2020

Obama raised more corporate money than any POTUS in history. Huge corporation love Democrats; they implement regulations that only those with massive legal teams can effectively navigate, putting pressure on competitors. — I'd give my right arm to be ambidextrous (@DenverBizGuy) October 27, 2020

I see he hasn’t forgotten how to lie thru his teeth. — Bones (@ChimperScott) October 27, 2020

My husband and I are better off and so are our daughter and SIL who are teachers. We are most definitely NOT millionaires or billionaires! 🙄 — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 27, 2020

Obama … Obama who?

***

