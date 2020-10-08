As Twitter was filled with claims of Mike Pence being a sexist during the debate with Kamala Harris (he won, so that makes him like a total sexist and stuff), Megyn Kelly noticed a trend with female pundits after the debate was over.

A very sexist trend, but not in regard to Kamala.

Let us guess, women can’t be sexist, right? Is that how this goes? Because we’ve gotta be honest, this all sounds pretty damn sexist.

Maddow: “Pence tried to steamroll Harris and the moderator and instead he looked (again) flaccid” … N Wallace: “he looked limp and lame.” Steamroll? Limp & lame? Good Lord the hatred is overwhelming. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

Calling Pence flaccid. K.

Limp and lame.

All the cringe.

Seriously, that’s extra creepy coming from Rachel Maddow for some reason. There should be some FCC regulation that forbids Maddow from using any words related to a penis, thank you very much.

Nicole Wallace: “VP Pence appeared flaccid.” Omg I’m done. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

Flaccid again.

Can you imagine if male pundits made similar comments about Kamala? Pence treated her like his equal and this morning there are shrieking harpies all over Twitter calling him a sexist. Does that mean poor Kamala is just a girl and should be handled with girl gloves? Because THAT sounds freakin’ sexist to this editor.

Joy Reid saying Mike Pence interrupted continually and every woman knows what it is like to have that happen over and over – she was “momala” in that woman and it was very bad for Donald Trump. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

We don’t even know what to say here … momala. Really?! REALLY?!

A cutesie little nickname?

C’mon man!

Sorry, woman!

Gayle King: “it was very telling that a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head when he was denying America’s systemic racism. The fly was like ‘say whaaat?’” 😳 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

We knew it would be a train wreck during and after but this was ridiculous. Honestly, their behavior just tells us what we already knew, and that was Kamala lost the debate. Badly.

And no amount of spin will change that.