Dick Costolo, a man who made millions and millions of dollars thanks to capitalism, wants capitalists who want to get politics out of business to be lined up against a wall and shot during the revolution.

That this guy was the CEO of Twitter from 2010-2015 says so much, and ain’t none of it good.

Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I'll happily provide video commentary. — dick costolo (@dickc) October 1, 2020

This editor has friends who have been suspended for questioning Google’s search terms, but oddly enough Dick’s tweet about killing people hasn’t landed him in any sort of suspension or lock.

Yup, Twitter sucks.

There is, however, a fairly impressive ratio on the tweet:

WOW…just wow. You openly advocate violence against people, and you are still here. But yet, let me say something you don’t like, I am thrown in a Twitter Gulag Nothing like ye-olde Twitter double standard pic.twitter.com/noNlz5p8Tz — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) October 1, 2020

I remember that day when all the blue-checks got locked out of twitter. Good times. — 1st Responder PTSD Advocate 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@OldSmokeEater) October 1, 2020

I, for one, welcome our social media overlords who want to video the executions of people with whom they disagree. — Razor (@hale_razor) October 1, 2020

When fascists like Dick show you who they really are, believe them.

My man thinks anarcho-communist revolutionary's ,will see him as a "good multimillionaire" and maybe even save him for last. What an absolute, Dick. — Called A Lid O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) October 1, 2020

Um… Hey Mr. Wealthy Capitalist Former Corporate CEO? What make you think the revolutionaries would put you on camera duty instead of in the line against the wall? — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) October 1, 2020

People like dick are the same ones that have been calling Trump “Hitler” for 4 years. You see here who the real “Hitler” is. There are no worse people on this plant than wealthy, entitled leftists that – despite making millions in a capitalist society – are violent Marxists. — David Look,fat…I’m CornPop (@DCornpop) October 1, 2020

What is wrong with you? Must be nice to be worth $300 million and get to say whatever you want on this platform with zero repercussions. — Alex Raposa (@pikapp402) October 1, 2020

Former Twitter CEO worth 300 MILLION wants to line up capitalists for a firing squad.

Immoral and violent left-wing 1%ers might be the most dangerous, immoral, people you'll ever meet. — Mike (@mike4libertyCA) October 1, 2020

So much for lively debates and ideas? — Hmmm (@PaperSharps) October 1, 2020

I know a great therapist, bro. — Chad Prather – Parler @watchchad (@WatchChad) October 1, 2020

Not enough therapy in the world to fix Dick.