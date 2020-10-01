What do you call it when someone loses their cool and starts sputtering and attacking the person they’re interviewing?

A meltdown?

A breakdown?

Losing your shiznit?

Whatever it is, Chris Cuomo seriously did it.

Watch this mess:

CRUZ: "Was it a mistake when your brother implemented a policy that nursing homes had to accept covid positive patients?" CUOMO: "My brother was the first to say that there was a learning curve, mistakes were made, and they changed things as soon as they could." pic.twitter.com/Z7MJfz2yqh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 1, 2020

Truth hurts, eh Fredo?

And what the Hell? We all KNOW Cuomo put sick people into nursing homes, we’ve seen the order. So now they’re going to try and pretend he didn’t? Or that all states did that? Because he DID do it and no, only a handful of states did that … blue states.

Dude.

Sen. Ted Cruz to Chris Cuomo: "Does it trouble you at all that New York and New Jersey had the highest death rates in the country?" pic.twitter.com/Kwk80T4K1J — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 1, 2020

Chris just couldn’t deal.

His brother @NYGovCuomo denies any responsibility, for any deaths. #Fredo rages on. — Jim Cooper (@JimCoopr) October 1, 2020

Fredo talked more in this clip than Senator Cruz🤨 — 🇺🇸 (@owngthelibs) October 1, 2020

He raged, he didn’t talk.

Disgusting display by Chris. He's supposed to be a journalist. Not even pretending anymore to be objective. New cases matters a lot less than deaths. NY had x4 the death rate of TX per capita. That should be the starting point. — Petar Soldo (@Petar_DRC) October 1, 2020

Sen Ted Cruz- saying it like it is – I love this man 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — elmarie (@elmarie50638635) October 1, 2020

Cruz isn’t exactly shy.

@ChrisCuomo Fredo loses to @tedcruz again, time after time lol. Its funny how bad Fredo looks. — Robert Francis (@robokc1) October 1, 2020

It is pretty damn funny.

***

Related:

No big thing, just the former CEO of Twitter openly tweeting about lining up and shooting capitalists during ‘the revolution’